Venom’s New Spider-Man Costume Has a Surprising Connection to Secret Wars

After more than 40 years, it’s time for Venom to get a makeover. The Venom symbiote first appeared in 1984’s Amazing Spider-Man #252 by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, forever changing the Spidey mythos. Since then, the Lethal Protector has gone from a sworn enemy to Spider-Man to a trusted ally and even a hero. For the majority of that time, Venom has stuck to its signature black-and-white color scheme, with some variations here and there. Whenever a major change happens to Venom — like with All-New Venom — it’s worth standing up to take notice. The next evolution of Venom’s costume is here, and it goes back to its roots with Spider-Man and Secret Wars.

A new symbiote costume will debut in November’s Battleworld #3 and will reappear a month later in December’s Venom #252. You’ll notice that the #252 numbering also matches the Amazing Spider-Man issue that the symbiote returned to Earth with Spider-Man, after they bonded in Marvel’s original Secret Wars. Battleworld is a limited series by Christos Gage and Marcus To that follows in the tradition of the original Secret Wars and the 2015 Secret Wars event. Heroes from across the multiverse will be brought together on this patchwork planet for what can only be called an epic conflict.

Venom Steals Spider-Man’s Colors for New Costume

One of these heroes from the multiverse will be a Venom wearing a red and blue Spider-Man costume. This mysterious Venom was created by writer Jordan Morris, who made his Marvel Comics debut earlier this year in Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1, and Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist and Spider-Verse designer Luciano Vecchio.

After debuting in Battleworld #3, our new hero then heads over to Venom #252 for a backup story by Jordan Morris and Jesús Saíz. The main story will come from the Venom creative team of Al Ewing and Paco Medina. Venom #252 will also reunite DeFalco and Frenz for a story that ties back to their classic Amazing Spider-Man issue.

Covers for Battleworld #3 and Venom #252 by Leinil Francis Yu, Phillip Tan, R.B. Silva, and Cory Smith give an even better look at Venom’s new suit. There’s also a design sheet by Luciano Vecchio that shows just how similar Venom’s redesign is to Spider-Man’s classic costume. Venom maintains his muscular physique, tongue, and teeth. The only difference is the addition of the red and blue. A note lets readers know that the web pattern on the suit is fluid and ever-shifting, which makes sense since the symbiote is a living being.

The real fun will come when we find out who is underneath the Venom symbiote. It could be Eddie Brock since Venom is still a large, muscular figure, but there’s always the possibility that their identity is a surprise. Right now, Mary Jane Watson is the host of the All-New Venom. After ditching her Jackpot persona, Mary Jane and Venom bonded in the fallout of Venom War. Peter Parker isn’t aware of this collaboration, which should be another fun event to watch unfold when it happens.

Marvel previously announced that All-New Venom will go back to its legacy name and numbering for October’s Venom #250. The issue will mark the return of Knull, the original King in Black. Written by current All-New Venom writer Al Ewing and drawn by artist Terry Dodson, Venom #250 kicks off a major symbiote saga where Knull, the god of symbiotes, seeks revenge on Venom, who is currently bonded to Mary Jane Watson. Knull debuted during Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s run on Venom in 2018, quickly moving up the echelon of iconic Marvel villains. He was the main antagonist of the King in Black event series and made his big screen debut in last year’s Venom: The Last Dance.

Battleworld #3 goes on sale November 26th, followed by Venom #252 on December 3rd. Let us know your thoughts on the new Spider-Man costume for Venom in the comments below!