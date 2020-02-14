Wonder Woman 1984 Star Pedro Pascal Teases the Film's Surprises Will Shock Audiences

When Diana Prince returns for her next adventure in Wonder Woman 1984, she'll be immersed in an era where glitz and glamour dominated, with tracksuits and fanny packs and ponytails galore. The new DC Comics movie will put the Amazon Warrior in an era that many remember fondly, where she attempts to thwart the threat of the villainous Maxwell Lord, who plans to take advantage of the excess and obsession of the time to take advantage of an unsuspecting public. But for actor Pedro Pascal, his experience on the set of Wonder Woman 1984 has been wholly fulfilling.

Pascal appeared alongside cast members Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and director Patty Jenkins for a roundtable discussion for Entertainment Weekly about the film.

"I've seen some of the movie and I know the way that it stimulates my personal nostalgia — I was born in 1975 — and this movie reminds me of something that would have come out in the '80s and that kind of delight, pure delight," explained Pascal. "There is something that feels more precious about this experience than other experiences of mine wherein I really, really don't want to tell you anything about it."

Pascal teased that fans will be surprised by the film's developments, and that a lot of the questions surrounding the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 will provide a lot of amazing moments.

"I don't want to ruin the experience, like what the surprises are in terms of the plot, and what all the characters go through, the new adventure that [Wonder Woman is] on, how Steve Trevor comes back, and how does she become Cheetah? Etcetera etcetera... it is all kind of like, just wait."

Pascal previously spoke out about the character Maxwell Lord and how he embodies the worst parts of the era in a conversation with EW.

"It's this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, 'Get whatever want, however you can. You're entitled to it!' And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed — it's greed," Pascal explained. "It's f—ing greed, of course. But it's also about 'How do you be your best self? How do you win?' So he's definitely the face of that version of success."

Fans will get to see all of the mysteries unfold when Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on June 5th.

