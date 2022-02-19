Aquaman: Andromeda Black Label Series Announced by DC

Aquaman will headline a new DC Black Label series later this year from writer Ram V and artist Christian Ward. Aquaman: Andromeda is a three-issue miniseries described as a psychological horror that will push Arthur Curry to the limit. One of his oldest foes, Black Manta, will also appear in the series and is in search of an underwater location called Point Nemo, a graveyard of sunken spaceships. Of course, there is more than meets the eye with Point Nemo, and when the mystery is revealed, they may not like the answer they find.

“I went back and looked at everything to make sure that we were presenting a concept and an idea that genuinely felt fresh and new,” Ram V told CBR in an upcoming interview. “Obviously, there have been a lot of great stories. Generally, the Aquaman stuff has tended to veer towards sort of this magic and fantasy route. I wanted to see if we could drop it into a different genre and make it work. I think of it as a sci-fi horror human character drama set inside a situation that has both literal and metaphoric pressure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The King of Atlantis has made news recently, with a new look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom released during Super Bowl week. The Aquaman sequel is one of four DC films arriving in 2022, joining The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam.

You can get the first look at Aquaman: Andromeda #1 below, and the Black Label series debuts on June 7th.

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 Written by RAM V Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD Variant cover by BRYAN HITCH 1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK 1:50 foil variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD $6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″ (All covers are card stock) ON SALE 6/7/22 17+ Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something… else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be… waking up. A covert team of scientists, survivalists, and soldiers make up the crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, a prototype deep sea exploration vessel powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, and they have been chosen to investigate the sunken mystery… but they aren’t the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta… and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them… Bringing a bracing cosmic-horror sensibility to the world of Aquaman, rising superstars Ram V (Venom, The Swamp Thing) and Christian Ward (Thor, Invisible Kingdom) team up to put Arthur Curry through an exercise in psychological terror that could break the will of even a king!

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 Cover

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 First Look

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 First Look

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 First Look