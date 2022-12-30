Batgirl Composer Breaks Silence on Film's Surprising Cancellation

The DC world was dealt a heartbreaking reveal late last month, with the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery would be shelving its upcoming Batgirl film entirely, instead of releasing the film in theaters or on HBO Max. The news has not only shocked the larger entertainment industry, but the cast and crew who had already worked on the project, many of whom have addressed the decision on social media or otherwise. The latest to do so is Natalie Holt, who had been signed on to compose the film's score. In a recent interview with DiscussingFilm, Holt spoke out about the cancellation, and revealed how much of the music she had already composed.

"I had written about an hour and a half of music," Holt revealed. "I've been working on it for a year. So yeah, pretty sad what's happened to it. I was on set last Christmas, Adil [El Arbi] and Bilall [Fallah] really loved Loki and that's why I got picked to do the score for Batgirl. So it's a shame that it's not going to be out there in the world after all that time, like having spent a year working on it. Yeah, pretty disappointing."

"I don't know. I think it's a massive shame," Holt added. "It's been a pleasure to work with the people involved, but that's all I can say."

This comes after comments that Holt made to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year, revealing that getting the opportunity to work on the project was "super exciting."

"I mean, it's so cool," Holt explained while taking to ComicBook.com about her work on Disney+'s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. "1989 Batman is one of my favorites, and the fact that Michael Keaton is in it is just super exciting. I just spoke to Adil and Bilall, the directors, and they have just massive, masses of energy and enthusiasm, and they really like Loki. They contacted me after Loki aired, and just said, 'We've got this project we'd love you to read.' And it just led on from there. But yeah, it's been fun."

Batgirl was directed by Fallah and El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson. The film would've starred Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Also joining the cast was Brendan Fraser as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

