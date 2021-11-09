Batwoman: “Pick Your Poison” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Pick Your Poison”, the seventh episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode title appears to hint at more of the series’ storyline regarding Poison Ivy, beginning in the previous episode, titled “How Does Your Garden Grow?” It was already announced earlier this summer that Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy would be factoring into the series, portrayed by Agent Carter and Jane the Virgin‘s Bridget Regan. The Season 2 finale showed her signature vines creeping up on Gotham City, and it could potentially lead to a “stand-off” involving the Bat Team. You can check out the synopsis for “Pick Your Poison” below!

“DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang).Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding.Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens.Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso.”

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries recently revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Pick Your Poison” will air on November 24th.