Margot Robbie Provides Update on Birds of Prey Sequel

Last year, fans were treated to Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a DC Films installment that brought some of DC Comics' most significant female characters to the big screen. While the film's box office run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it found an audience on Video on Demand and streaming, and fans have wondered when a sequel or spinoff could see the light of day. Margot Robbie, who executive produced the film and starred in it as Harley Quinn, recently spoke about the status of a sequel in an interview with Den of Geek surrounding The Suicide Squad. As Robbie put it, a Birds of Prey sequel isn't completely out of the question, but one isn't currently in active development.

“I don’t know if that is on the horizon anytime soon," Robbie explained. "I don’t think it’s a no. But no, there’s no sequel in the works that I’m aware of at this stage.”

While, as Robbie said, a Birds of Prey sequel isn't completely ruled out, the news that the film isn't arriving anytime soon will surely disappoint fans. Robbie did hint at as much in previous interviews, but with circumstances surrounding the pandemic improving and more studios scheduling out their upcoming blockbusters, many have hoped that Birds of Prey 2 would eventually become part of that for Warner Bros. Two of the film's stars, Rosie Perez and Jurnee Smollett, have also indicated a desire to return to their roles.

"It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle," Smollett revealed back in July. "I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."

"I mean, if it happens, sure," Perez, who plays Renee Montoya, revealed in November. "When you said that, the first thing that came to my mind was, 'Oh my God, I have to lose weight and get in shape again.'"

With Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson also writing the script for a Batgirl solo movie - introducing Barbara Gordon, who is traditionally associated with the Birds of Prey - there's no telling exactly what shape the future of that franchise could take. Rumors have also suggested that the film could theoretically be part of a trilogy with Gotham City Sirens, culminating in a faceoff against Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

