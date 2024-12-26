James Gunn Reveals Which Creature Commandos Episode Has a Post-Credit Scene

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn continues to build excitement for the ongoing first season of Creature Commandos, revealing that fans should stick around after the credits roll in the season finale. The revelation comes shortly after DC Studios and Max announced the renewal of the animated series for a second season, demonstrating the company’s confidence in their first DCU project. For now, the show continues to explore its unique blend of supernatural warfare and character-driven storytelling, with episodes tackling everything from G.I. Robot’s (voiced by Sean Gunn) tragic origin story to the complex mythology of Wonder Woman’s nemesis Circe (voiced by Anya Chalotra). However, this post-credits tease suggests even more surprises await viewers who have been following Task Force M’s adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Responding to a fan question on Threads about the possibility of post-credit scenes in Creature Commandos, Gunn kept his answer short but impactful, stating, “The season finale will, yes.” While the content of this post-credit scene remains under wraps, its placement in the finale could bridge the gap between seasons or potentially connect to other upcoming DC Universe projects, especially considering how the show has already established vital elements of the DCU’s timeline and canon through its exploration of Themyscira’s history and references to events from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Image via Threads @jamesgunn

The announcement of a post-credits scene comes at an exciting time for the series, which has been making waves since its December premiere. Earlier this week, DC Studios co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the show’s renewal, expressing their enthusiasm about continuing the story. “We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem,” the duo said, highlighting the series’ successful launch. Max executive Amy Gravitt echoed their sentiment, praising Gunn’s ability to make audiences “root passionately” for this unconventional team of monsters.

How Creature Commandos Shapes the DCU’s Future

Image courtesy of DC Studios

As the first title released under the new DC Universe banner, Creature Commandos has already made significant contributions to the franchise’s mythology. The show follows Amanda Waller’s black ops team of monsters and supernatural beings, taking into account the story of 2021’s The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker while forging its own path forward. Through well-placed Easter eggs and world-building elements, the series has introduced various aspects of the DCU, from the mysterious island of Themyscira to the Galaxy Broadcasting System in Metropolis, creating a rich tapestry that suggests a world already populated by heroes and villains.

The show’s success has also validated DC Studios’ innovative approach to universe-building. Gunn has confirmed that the voice actors have been cast with potential live-action appearances in mind, meaning these performers could reprise their roles across different media. This strategy has been best exemplified by the breakout character G.I. Robot, whose origin story in Episode 3 not only expanded the DCU’s history but also set up potential appearances in other projects, including the announced Sgt. Rock movie starring Daniel Craig. In addition, the technological innovations being developed for upcoming projects like Superman further suggest that Creature Commandos‘ influence on the DCU will extend far beyond its animated format.

New episodes of Creature Commandos premiere on Thursdays on Max, with the season finale dropping on January 9, 2025.