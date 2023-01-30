James Gunn's New DC Universe to Start From Scratch According to Dave Bautista

James Gunn and Peter Safran will be starting from scratch to build DC Studios' new DC Universe franchise – at least that's what Dave Bautista is saying. Bautista has a big year in 2023, with starring roles in both M. Night Shyamalan's (The Sixth Sense) new thriller Knock at the Cabin, and James Gunn's final Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. While out doing press for Knock at the Cabin, Dave Bautista addressed how James Gunn is taking a star-from-scratch approach with the DC Universe.

Bautista was doing an interview he revealed that he'd had conversations with Gunn about a role as Bane in the DCU, only to find out Gunn is going in a different direction:

"I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that," Bautista told Insider. "I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that."

This has been the rumor rumbling through the DC fandom since DC Studios was officially announced by Warner Bros. Discovery, last fall. It's a rumor that has only been supported by the first reveal that Gunn is writing a Superman movie dealing with a younger Clark Kent first coming to Metropolis. Blue Beetle (one of the only suriving DC films from the previous era) will also be introducing a younger hero/actor, so age definitely could've been a factor in keeping it.

Could Dave Bautista Join The DCU?

Just because James Gunn couldn't see Bautista (54) playing Bane opposite a younger Batman, doesn't mean he couldn't still join the franchise. Jason Momoa (43) is definitely getting a new role in the DCU, which all betting money says will be Intergalactic bounty hunter, Lobo. In that sense, there are so many other DC hero, villain, or anti-hero roles that Bautista could be perfect for (Kilowog?), and his ties to James Gunn run deep, so he will probably pop-up somewhere.

For his part, Dave Bautista told ComicBook.com that he's ready to go full DC – to the point that he doesn't want to be "that guy" pestering his buddy James Gunn for DC role. That said, Bautista would "love to be a part of the DC Universe," whenever it happens.

Knock at the Cabin will be in theaters on February 3rd. James Gunn is promising DC Universe answers soon.