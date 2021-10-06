DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Wentworth Miller to Return as Captain Cold in 100th Episode

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will hit its milestone 100th episode in the Arrowverse series’ upcoming seventh season and a beloved star is returning for the occasion. According to TVLine, Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold for the upcoming episode. The episode, which is directed by series star Caity Lotz, is set to air on Wednesday, October 27th, and will be something of a look back through the eyes of the one member of the Legends who has truly seen it all: Waverider A.I. Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton).



“The whole episode really is predicated on memory and Gideon’s memory,” series executive producer Phil Klemmer told TVLine. “It occurred to us, in being forced to do a retrospective of 100 episodes, that Gideon, really, is the only person who saw everything. Obviously, Sara Lance has been there from the very beginning, but she’s just a person. There were things that she missed. And so, we were really excited about going back through the seasons and sort of tracking the evolution of the show and doing that through Gideon’s eyes.”



Klemmer also explained that the approach will allow newer Legends to meet some of the original team and, more than that, the episode will feature “some special guest stars” in addition to Miller.



Miller first portrayed Leonard Snart/Captain Cold in the first season of The Flash, debuting in the series fourth episode “Going Rogue”. He went on to join the Legends from that show’s very beginning, appearing as a series regular until, at the end of Season 1, he sacrificed himself to destroy the Occulus so that the Time Masters could not manipulate the entire timeline. Miller has appeared in the Arrowverse a few times since, including as the Earth-X version of Snart – Citizen Cold – who briefly remains with the Earth-1 Legends to help the team deal with the death of Martin Stein (Victor Garber) following the Crisis on Earth-X crossover.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return for Season 7 on Wednesday, October 13th. The Season 7 premiere is titled “The Bullet Blondes”, as revealed by series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu on Twitter in July. The Season 7 premiere will be followed by the Season 3 premiere of Batwoman airing at 9 p.m. ET. Legends‘ milestone 100th episode will air on Wednesday, October 27th.



Are you excited that Wentworth Miller is returning to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section.