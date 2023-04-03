Gotham Knights "Of Butchers and Betrayals" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Of Butchers and Betrayals", the fourth episode of the first season of Gotham Knights. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 4th. Last week, the fugitives discovered just how deeply the Court of Owls runs in terms of Gotham when they saw just how many watches with the Court of Owls insignia were in the stolen goods from the Founder's Gala. This week, the group will investigate a lead that might have an unusual connection between Bruce Wayne's murder and another mysterious killing — and will also see Carrie and an in-disguise Duela pay a visit to a nursing home to question someone who might have some important information. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

"X" MARKS THE SPOT — After discovering some potential leads in their investigation, Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) investigate a possible connection between Bruce Wayne's death and the mysterious death of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) head to a nursing home to question Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright). At the Belfry, Stephanie (Anna Lore) opens up to Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) about her life at home, while Harvey (Misha Collins) makes an unsettling discovery. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Devon Balsamo-Gillies."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Of Butchers and Betrayals" airs April 4th.

