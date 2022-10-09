Harley Quinn Screws Up the DCU Announced

It's an exciting time to be a Harley Quinn fan. Not only did DC just celebrate 30 years of the character, but the hit animated Harley Quinn series just had its third season and will be coming back for another. Harley made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series, but she's since had her fair share of stories in DC Comics. During a DC panel at New York Comic-Con, it was announced that she will soon be getting her own limited run, Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU.

According to DC.com, writer Frank Tieri (Harley Quinn, Harley Quinn and Her Gang of Harleys, and Old Lady Harley) and artist Logan Faerber (Harley Quinn – The New Sidekicks of Gotham Special) "are letting Harley run wild across the history of the DC Universe" in the new comic. Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU will be a six-issue limited series that releases in March of 2023. After the NYCC announcement, DC teased the series is "shaping up to be a roller coaster ride from start to finish, and Harley wouldn't have it any other way!"

"JUST ANNOUNCED: MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU, coming March 2023," DC shared on Twitter earlier today. Faerber shared the news and added, "I'm so excited to be working on this and can't wait to share it with y'all ❤️." You can view the post below:

I’m so excited to be working on this and can’t wait to share it with y’all ❤️ https://t.co/tINa5PqaGP — Logan Faerber (@LoganFaerber) October 9, 2022

What Is the Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special?

Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU isn't the only Harley news to come out this week. Ahead of the fourth season of Harley Quinn, Harley and Poison Ivy will be getting their own Valentine's Day special on HBO Max. Currently, there's no official word on when the fourth season will debut, but Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is set to be released in February of 2023.

The familiar voice cast of Harley Quinn are expected to return for the special, including Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others. HBO Max didn't announce if the special will run for the standard length of a Harley Quinn episode, or be longer for the holiday.

Are you excited about Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU? Tell us in the comments!