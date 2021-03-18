Justice League: Amber Heard Reacts to Mera in the Snyder Cut

✖

Now that Zack Snyder's Justice League -- as well as the "Justice is Gray" version of the epic film -- is now streaming on HBO Max, fans finally getting to see the filmmaker's full vision for the film. And it's one that offers, in many ways, completely different looks at some of the story's characters as various elements have been expanded or are completely different from the theatrical release of Justice League. That includes Amber Heard's Mera and now the actress is offering up her reaction to seeing this version of the heroine come to life in the Snyder Cut.

On Instagram, heard shared a black and white still of herself as Mera and wrote that she was seeing all the fan excitement about not just the film, but the return of Mera as well -- and that she's definitely in for this version of the character.

"Seeing all your excitement around the release of Justice League @snydercut and the return of Mera," Heard wrote. "I get a sword and a crown? I'm in."

As fans who have seen both the Snyder Cut and Aquaman know, there are some marked differences between the two versions of the character. In the Snyder Cut, Mera's backstory, in particular, is different, with her telling Arthur (Jason Momoa) that his mother Queen Atlanna cared for her after the death of her parents -- in Aquaman, her father King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) is alive and well and a significant part of the plot -- but the character's costume is different as well. Mera also speaks with a British accent in the Snyder Cut.

And fans will get to see more of Heard's Mera in the upcoming Aquaman 2. The film is reportedly starting production in June in the U.K. under the working title "Necrus" and while it's not yet clear exactly what story the sequel to 2018's Aquaman will tell, the film is set to have a "horror sensibility" to it, something filmmaker James Wan told fans during last year's DC FanDome.

"Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan said when answering fan questions ahead of his appearance at the fan event. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.