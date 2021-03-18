Zack Snyder Reveals Justice League and Army of the Dead Crossover Poster for Justice Con 2021

✖

Zack Snyder is getting ready for Justice Con 2021 with a Justice League and Army of the Dead poster. This year’s even figures to be even bigger than last year as the Snyder Cut has emerged as a cultural force. You can catch all the action on Justice Con’s YouTube channel. Fans will be excited to hear that the creator will be promoting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It’s been a personal mission for a lot of the Snyder Cut fans to help raise as much money for that cause as possible. Snyder himself actually had to step away from the original filming for the movie because of his daughter’s passing. So, this will be a massive celebration of all fandom for a great cause.

In a previous release, the Justice Con coordinators said, “With the pandemic still very much affecting our lives, our goal is to bring the feel of comic conventions right into people’s homes around the world via live streamed panels, workshops using live chats for questions from the audience, a cosplay contest and more.”

The AFSP describes their organization:

“Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.”

“AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health by engaging in the following core strategies: Funding scientific research, Educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention, Advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention, Supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide in our mission.”

