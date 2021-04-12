Legends of Tomorrow Star Maisie Richardson-Sellers Reveals She's Directing an Episode of Season 6

✖

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is returning to DC's Legends of Tomorrow, this time to step behind the camera. Richardson-Sellers, who previously played Amaya Jiwe/Vixen and Charlie/Clotho on The CW series, took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she will be directing an episode of the beloved series' upcoming sixth season. Richardson-Sellers shared a photo of the episode's script in her post -- with the title blacked out -- revealing she will be directing the fourteenth episode.

"DREAMS DO COME TRUE!" Richardson-Sellers wrote. "Still pinching myself. I cannot express how grateful I am to my @cw_legendsoftomorrow family, @warnerbrostv, @phil.klemmer, @gberlanti, and @suchthecharmed1 for making this possible. This also happens to be one of my favourite Legends scripts of all time, written by the wonderful @rayutar and Marcelena Campos Mayhorn. I can’t wait to take you on this adventure."

It's unclear what to expect from the episode, though the script's cover does appear to have an oil well depicted on it. As for what to expect for the series' sixth season more generally, the recently-released promo gave fans their first look at the Legends' mission to rescue Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) from the aliens who kidnapped her at the end of Season 5, revealing that there are aliens gathered all through history -- something that definitely sounds like a job for the Legends. You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming season below.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns Sunday, May 2nd at 8/7c on The CW.