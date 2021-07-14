New Titans Season 3 Photos Revealed Ahead of New Trailer

✖

Ahead of a full trailer for the new season of Titans that will debut tomorrow, HBO Max has revealed some brand new photos from the show across the internet. The Titans on Max Twitter account, Facebook account, and Titans subreddit were home to new photos from the episodes offering a tease of Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Ander, Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, and Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane (aka Scarecrow). Check them out below and look for the full trailer for Titans season three to be released tomorrow! The new episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on August 12, 2021.

Only a brief description has been released for the series so far which reads: "In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats." Other new cast members that will appear in the season includes Damaris Lewis as Blackfire and Jay Lycurgo who joins the cast this season recurring as Tim Drake aka another Robin. The first three episodes of season three will premiere on Thursday, August 12 with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through October 21

(Photo: HBO MAX)

(Photo: HBO MAX)

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders aka Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth aka Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl, Curran Walters as Jason Todd aka Red Hood, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent aka Superboy, with Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall aka Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger aka Dove.

(Photo: HBO MAX)

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” series showrunner Greg Walker previously said during DC FanDome. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

The first two seasons of Titans are streaming now on HBO Max.