Peacemaker Season 2 Casts a Surprising Batman Character

A few new faces are joining the dance party of Peacemaker Season 2. On Monday, a report from The Wrap confirmed that both Sol Rodríguez and David Denman have joined the cast of Peacemaker's sophomore season. Denman, whose work includes The Office, Mare of Easttown, and Power Rangers, has been cast in an unknown role. Rodríguez, whose work includes Star Trek: Picard, Grachi, and Party of Five, will play Sasha Bordeaux, who is known in the comics for being a member of Checkmate and a supporting character of Batman.

Rodríguez and Denman are the latest new faces to join Peacemaker's sophomore season, with Frank Grillo also confirmed to be reprising his role as Rick Flag, Sr. from the forthcoming Creature Commandos animated series.

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

Plot details are currently unknown about Peacemaker's sophomore season, which is currently filming and is set to debut on Max at a later date. John Cena will continue to lead the series as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, with Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

"Yes, we'll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some)," Gunn previously confirmed on social media.

