Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Has Perfect Excuse For Why Sequel Doesn’t Address Suit Change

This week, it was announced that the DCEU’s upcoming slate of movies has been shifted around. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been moved up to this year while The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are now being released in 2023. Last June, director David F. Sandberg shared a surprising new look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. Today, Sandberg revealed that the sequel won’t explain why the costumes have changed, and now that the movie is being released before The Flash, his original excuse will no longer fly.

“Shazam 2 never addresses why their suits are different now. If anyone would ask my plan was to say it’s because Barry messed with the timeline but now we come out before Flash so I’ll say the wizard did it. Pro filmmaking tip: Put a wizard in your movie to be CinemaSins proof,” Sandberg joked. West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, who is appearing in Shazam 2 in an unknown role, commented on the post. “Solid,” she replied. You can check out the post below:

Back when Sandberg debuted the new suits, it caused a wide range of reactions online with franchise star Zachary Levi weighing in to thank the fans who were being supportive of the new looks.

“Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were,” Levi wrote.

In addition to Levi, the entire “Shazamily” will be returning for Shazam! Fury of the Gods with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning young actors will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera’s sister, Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 16th.