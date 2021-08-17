Supergirl Cast Reveals What They Want to "Steal" From Their Characters

✖

Supergirl returns for its final episodes next week on The CW and as the Arrowverse series prepares to wind to a close, its stars are opening up about what belongings they'd like to take from not only their characters but the series itself. In a recently-released featurette released by the network, each of the show's main cast shared what they'd like to "steal" as they say goodbye to Supergirl — with some revealing they've already taken a few things home.

Across the board, the stars of Supergirl really wanted to keep their costumes or super suits, but perhaps no one more than David Harewood. Harewood, who plays Martian Manhunter, was very direct about things and had plans for it already.

"I'm stealing it, I'm keeping it, I'm making it a new pair of pajamas," Harewood said in the video, which you can check out for yourself below.

Jesse Rath, who plays Brainiac-5, also wanted his suit but admitted that he's already stolen "so much", including a piece of Kryptonite and a Legion ring. He also said that there is one thing he really wants to bring home before it's all said and done: the chair from the Legion ship. Dreamer actress Nicole Maines was also direct about what she wanted from her character, noting that Nia/Dreamer has had a great wardrobe in Season 6, but made it clear that she's being upfront about asking before joking that she'd resort to a "five-finger discount".

All jokes aside, the cast of Supergirl has spent a lot of time with their characters so it's natural that they'd want to take various pieces of them when the show comes to an end. Production on the series recently concluded and the cast took to social media to say goodbye. Maines shared an emotional farewell to Nia Nal/Dreamer while Harewood shared that he was unexpectedly able to suit up one last time due to recovering a bit faster than expected from an injury. Benoist also shared a touching message, thanking the cast, crew, and fans for the show's six seasons.

"Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week," Benoist wrote. "That's a wrap on @supergirlcw."

After a few months of hiatus, Supergirl will return for the last half of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 24 and will pick up with Kara Danvers/Supergirl having been rescued from the Phantom Zone, though her experiences there won't be so easy to just shake off. However, Benoist has also been clear that the end of Supergirl's story is one that she feels fantastic about.

"They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," Benoist said earlier this year. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."

Supergirl will return for the second half of its sixth and final season on Tuesday, August 24 with the episode "Welcome Back, Kara!"