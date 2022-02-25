The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Calls Out Zoe Kravitz for Hating on Twilight Movies





The Batman’s Robert Pattinson had some jokes for Zoe Kravitz after the actress revealed she never saw Twilight. In a moment with People Magazine, the duo laughed about her not seeing the phenomenon. Kravitz says that it just wasn’t her thing. Obviously, her co-star doesn’t believe a word of it. But, the High Fidelity actress didn’t mean to offend Pattison. In fact, later in the clip, she relents after remembering a theater trip with a friend to see the first film. But, that was most people back when the first movie dropped. At any rate, it’s a delightful bit of back and forth between two stars who are clearly fond of each other. Check out the exchange for yourself down below.

“It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore,” Pattinson quips before Kravitz clarifies, “I don’t hate it, I just didn’t see it.” The Batman star joked, “That’s so 2010.”

Zoë Kravitz says to Robert Pattinson that she didn't watch Twilight.



Twilight might be what Pattinson is most known for, but he’s trying to leave his stamp on The Batman. A recent Q+A showed off what he and director Matt Reeves found while searching for their Batman’s voice.

“I had a lot of time to think about it. I was experimenting with a lot of different things. I think the first two or three weeks, we were doing a variety of different voices,” Pattinson told Nerdist‘s Dan Casey when asked about it. “Me and Matt just sort of settled on something, it started to sit in a very particular place. It felt like progression from other Bat-voices and felt somewhat comfortable to do, as well…It seems to be, the more you embody the suit, the more you embody the character, the more it started to come out organically. I think that’s what Was trying to do with the character, it’s not putting on a voice. It’s putting on the suit and the voice just starts happening.”

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are describing The Batman: “THE BATMAN is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Have you been happy to see Pattinson’s growth since the Twilight days? Let us know down in the comments!