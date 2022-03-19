The Flash: Bart and Nora Return in Newest Look at DC’s Earth-Prime Comic

The Flash just recently returned from its midseason hiatus, telling new stories within The CW’s DC Comics-inspired shows. In addition to the live-action tales of Season 8, The Flash is also poised to factor into the upcoming Earth-Prime comic series, which will feature anthology tales centered around the different shows, before culminating in a crossover event. On Friday, DC’s June 2022 solicitations shed light on the final two chapters of the Earth-Prime comic — the Flash-specific issue, as well as the final crossover installment. Earth-Prime #5: The Flash is expected to center around Bart Allen / Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen / XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), in a story set in 2049.

Will Robson, who will be providing the art for the sixth issue, also shared a preview on his social media. You can check it out below, alongside the solicitations for the two issues.

Aw yea! FINALLY announced! My first comic with DC Comics is cw earth prime #6! Out June 21st! pic.twitter.com/0RBRkY1abt — Will Robson (@robsonink) March 18, 2022

“EARTH-PRIME #5: THE FLASH

Written by ESS CARSON and EMILY PALIZZI

Art by DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Impulse and XS burst onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it’s too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart’s classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?”

“EARTH-PRIME: CROSSOVER #6

Written by JEFF HERSH and THOMAS POUND

Art by WILL ROBSON

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Variant cover by TK TK

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

A threat has been amassing forces from across time and universes. Their plan is to finally free humanity from their dependency on these so-called heroes. All these beings do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no issues and bringing no peace to the world. Instead, this being will bring the hero community to its knees, and finally help society reach its true potential. The Age of Heroes is over.”

The Earth-Prime comic will include all of The CW’s currently-airing DC shows, with previous issues centering around Batwoman, Superman & Lois, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and DC’s Stargirl. The series is poised to be noteworthy for a number of reasons, including featuring the first costumed comic appearance of Batwoman‘s current protagonist, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie).

“How epic is it about to be that our Batwoman, her first comic book appearance is about to happen?” Leslie told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. “Ryan has appeared in the comic books, but not as Batwoman. And I’m really, really excited to see our black Batwoman in the comic books for the first time.”

What do you think of the first look at Earth-Prime‘s The Flash issue? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!