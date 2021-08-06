The Suicide Squad Director Responds To Review-Bombing

✖

The Suicide Squad is being review-bombed and James Gunn decided to respond to the practice on Twitter. The process of lowering a film’s score on Rotten Tomatoes, or lowering a rating on Metacritic has become commonplace in fan reactions for a variety of reasons. It seems the latest DC Comics movie is the latest project to find itself in that situation. Gunn was quick not to assign blame when asked by a fan on Twitter about what’s going on. In the grand scheme of things on the Internet, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly who is responsible for a given action at a time. The director was adamant that Snyder Cut fans should not be blamed for this moment because they’ve been very welcoming to him as a whole. Still, there’s some perception that they would have been responsible.

Gunn wrote, “I’ll live - stuff like this means nothing in the big picture. (And important to point out most the SnyderCut fans have been supportive, it’s only a few who feel it’s worthwhile spending their time doing stuff like this.)”

It’s a classy response to a tough situation. He is probably right that it won’t do much to affect the standing of the project among brass at Warner Bros. They’ve been very vocal about how having the director in the fold has helped them tremendously. Also of note is the fact that critics have been very kind to the film as well. So, it will all really come down to how the larger audiences respond when theater doors open on Friday.

During an interview with Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran minced no words when it came to how important Gunn was to the company. He said, ”Listen, it was a terrible thing when it happened, but Marvel’s mistake turned out to be a giant benefit for DC and Warner Bros."

If it wasn’t already obvious that the DC Comics movie spinoffs are flying out of The Suicide Squad. Gunn talked about the Peacemaker series on HBO Max when that got announced.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

