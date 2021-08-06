The Suicide Squad Parodies Will Smith's King Richard With New King Shark Poster

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it features a huge line-up of DCEU newcomers as well as the return of the 2016's Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). However, one return that won't be featured in the new movie is Will Smith as Deadshot. The star may not be in The Suicide Squad, but he will be seen soon in another movie coming to HBO Max, King Richard, the story of Venus and Serena Williams' father. Last month, a poster for King Richard was released, and this week saw The Suicide Squad parodying it in the best way.

"From one King to another. @KingRichardFilm #TheSuicideSquad #KingShark," the official account for The Suicide Squad tweeted. You can check out the image below:

In case you didn't get a glimpse of the original King Richard poster, you can view that one below:

Venus, Serena, and a plan for greatness. Watch Will Smith in #KingRichard. In Theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax November 19. pic.twitter.com/qWs1u5sYjA — King Richard Film (@KingRichardFilm) July 28, 2021

"We discussed it," producer Peter Safran previously admitted of Smith's potential return in The Suicide Squad. "But I think the Will [Smith] of it all was really more of a schedule thing than anything else. We knew we had to start shooting in September because, frankly, we knew probably earlier than other people did that James was going to come back and do Guardians. So it was really important that we started shooting when we started shooting and Will wasn't available, and that kind of made it easier all around. What are you going to do? He's not available. So it's also nice to, frankly, help separate it from the first movie, I think, in a greater fashion."

As for King Shark, Gunn revealed earlier this year why the character was changed from a hammerhead to a great white. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max. King Richard is currently scheduled to be released on November 19th.