Watch Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Try To Be Batman for a Day

Currently, you can catch Jason Momoa on the big screen as Dante Reyes, the villain of Fast X, a role that many have compared to DC's Joker. Of course, Momoa is no stranger to DC and will be seen playing Aquaman again later this year in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While Momoa may be known for playing the water-dwelling superhero, the actor decided to shoot his shot at playing another member of the Justice League: Batman. Today, the actor shared an ad for Yas Island that sees him hilariously running around in a Batman costume. Unfortunately for him, fans only recognize him as Aquaman despite the Dark Knight look.

"Tried my best to be Batman for a day on @yasisland. Better luck next time. #LiveItUpLikeMomoa #YasIsland," Momoa shared. You can check out the cute ad below:

Who Stars in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play the new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.

Was Jason Momoa Surprised by Aquaman's Success?

"Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well," Momoa explained in a recent interview with Men's Health. "I've done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a shit about. You just don't know in this business... I don't go do things and think, Oh, I'm gonna get $1 billion on this one. I go in and do my best job."

"It's not that I don't care about Aquaman; it's a wonderful character," Momoa added. "Aquaman is probably the hardest character in comic-book history. He's made fun of and ridiculed, but I tried to give it heart and soul, and I'm proud of it in certain ways. Do I feel pressure for [the sequel] to do well? No. All I can do is give it my all. But it's in a lot of other people's hands."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 20th.