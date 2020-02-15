Zoe Kravitz Has Tried on the Catwoman Costume, Says Batman Fans Are More Intense Than X-Men or Harry Potter Fans

After appearing in franchises like Harry Potter and X-Men, actress Zoë Kravitz is now joining the DC Comics universe as the iconic Batman ally Catwoman in the new film from Matt Reeves. She’s had a unique opportunity to interact with many passionate fans through her roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and X-Men: First Class, but even she is aware that those experiences could pale in comparison to the intensity of the Batman family she’s set to join — and she’s already seen an example of their vigor since she was announced as Selina Kyle.

The Batman actress stopped by Hot Ones to discuss her new Hulu show High Fidelity when she was asked if the Harry Potter fans were more intense than the X-Men fans, and she immediately bypassed both options and said Batman fans were the most intense.

“I’m feeling the heat, no pun intended,” Kravitz said with a laugh.

She then revealed an exciting development when she confirmed that she has tried on the Catwoman costume already, saying that it’s “really cool.”

Unfortunately, this was all Kravitz was willing to divulge about the new movie, especially with production about to kick into full swing. We’ll let it slide this time considering this week also saw the epic reveal of Robert Pattinson’s new Batman costume, which appears to be unlike anything we’ve seen in the franchise thus far.

Kravitz previously spoke with Variety about the intense pressure she’s feeling after being cast in the iconic DC Comics role.

“Definitely, I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it,” Kravitz explained. “But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated.”

She added, “It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”

The Batman premieres in theaters on June 25, 2021.