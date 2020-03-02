Uncharted Movie Adds Antonio Banderas

The long-in-development Uncharted film, which is set to star Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, has reportedly added yet another major name to its cast in the form of Antonio Banderas. Given that the film will seemingly star Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Drake's friend and mentor, it is currently unclear who exactly Banderas will portray.

According to Variety, Banderas is also joined by new cast members Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) in unnamed roles. Additionally, Venom director Ruben Fleischer has reportedly closed the deal to direct the adaptation, making him the latest in a long line of directors officially attached to the project.

Part of the reason why the casting is unclear is that the movie, which is an adaptation of the video game franchise from developer Naughty Dog, will seemingly offer a younger look at protagonist Drake, which is not something the games have historically spent a ton of time doing. Instead, the games largely follow Drake around as a treasure-hunting adult, with friends and family in tow. It's pure speculation at this point, but Banderas could certainly serve as a delightful antagonist for Holland's younger take on Drake.

"There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," Holland recently said of the adaptation. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."

What do you think of the casting of Banderas? Are there any characters from the Uncharted franchise you think he could fit? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Uncharted movie is currently slated to release on March 5, 2021. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. Venom director Ruben Fleischer currently serves as director on the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game adaptation right here.

