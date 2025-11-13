Epic Games Store Has Nearly $60 Worth of Free Games This Week

The Epic Games Store has not one, not two, but three free PC games this week, which combine for a value of nearly $60. As always with the Epic Games Store, though, there is only one week to claim these PC games for free. They are free now and until November 20, but after each game will revert back to their normal price point and be replaced with a new free offer.

Below, you can check out all three free Epic Games Store games this week. Once claimed, they are free to keep, and there is no subscription required. All that is needed is an EGS account, which costs nothing.

Songs of Silence

Songs of Silence is a fantasy strategy game from developer Chimera Entertainment that was released just last year. On Metacritic, it boasts a very solid 81, which lines up loosely with its 78% approval rating on Steam.

A turn-based strategy game with real-time battles, Songs of Silence offers both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. In the former, you lead Queen Lorelai and her people in pursuit of a new home and running from the Crusade. Normally, it costs $29.99.

Scourgebringer

Scourgebringer is a fast-paced roguelite platformer where you play as Kyhra, who must slash her way through ancient machines that guard the seal of her past and the redemption of humanity.

The PC game came out in 2020 via Flying Oak Games, E-Studio, and Dear Villagers, earning a Metacritic range of 75 to 80 upon release. Meanwhile, on Steam, it has an 89% approval rating, which is a bit more positive. It normally sets PC gamers back $16.99

Zero Hour

Zero Hour is another 2020 release, but from AttritoM7 Productions. It is an online, team-based tactical first-person shooter, though it can be enjoyed as a solo experience. In it, you play as infiltration and rescue teams, operating in intense, high-stakes missions across Bangladesh.

The $10 game does not have a Metacritic score, but it does have a Steam user review score that features a 78% approval rating. That said, its most recent reviews are a bit more negative than this, largely due to the current support of the game. That said, now that it is free with the Epic Games Store, it’s a good time to check it out compared to before, because there should be an injection of new players.

