PlayStation RPG Normally $50 on Sale for $5

If there’s one thing most gamers could always use more of, it’s solid RPG games in their library. Whether it’s keeping up with the latest great releases like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 or going back for old classics, most of us have more than a few great games in our backlog. But thanks to a recent sale, you can snag a solid RPG that’s also one of the best Lord of the Rings games of all time for an absolute bargain. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is currently an impressive 90% off in the PlayStation store.

Released in 2017, Shadow of War is the sequel to Monolith’s beloved RPG, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. And it’s one of the last great games based on the Lord of the Rings IP, making it a solid addition to your PlayStation library. Now through November 22nd, you can get Shadow of War for just $5 thanks to a deep discount in the PlayStation store. While the game is available on PC and Xbox as well, this current sale is unfortunately for PlayStation gamers only.

Is Middle-earth: Shadow of War Still Worth Playing in 2025?

Image courtesy of Monolith Productions and WB Games

When it comes to sheer discount percentage, you don’t get much better than 90% off. There’s no denying that this sale is a great bargain in terms of price, taking a game that’s normally $50 down to just $5. But is Shadow of War worth adding to your PlayStation library as it approaches 10 years old? The short answer is yes, especially for less than the price of my standard latte order. There’s also a free demo available, so you can give it a try before you commit.

Although it’s a sequel, you can play Shadow of War without playing Shadow of Mordor first. You’ll miss some of the bigger context, but you’re still getting Monolith’s famous Nemesis system and a solid RPG to boot. The game received a solid 80 Metacritic Score at release and maintains a Very Positive rating on Steam. This is an especially solid RPG for those who love robust combat and a story that really gives that epic fantasy feeling. If you are a Lord of the Rings fan or are just looking for your next story-driven RPG, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is more than worth the $5 you’ll pay to add it to your PlayStation library right now.

