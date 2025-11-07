10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s 2025 “November Savings” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “November Savings” sale going on in November 2025 seems to be the sale before the big sale. It’s likely PlayStation will hold a more traditional holiday-focused one that’ll have large discounts and be heavily advertised. However, that’s not to demean this sale, as it still has plenty of deals that stretch from large AAA hits to smaller indie experiments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the 2025 “November Savings” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until November 21st at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Image COurtesy of Sega

Price: $14.99 / $49.99

Beloved series mainstay Kazuma Kiryu has once again taken the mantle in the exhaustively titled Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. It is a more moderately scoped spin-off, but that doesn’t make it a lesser entry. It has plenty in common with the Kiryu-led games, yet it has some payoff for those who have invested in 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon and 2024’s Infinite Wealth. It also has action-based combat again but with the assistance of spy gadgets that add to the franchise’s signature lunacy. It may be geared toward those who have invested heavily in the franchise, but not every game has to be a starting point for new players.

9) Blasphemous 2

Image Courtesy of team17

Price: $11.99 / $29.99

Blasphemous 2 is a bigger and more expanded version of the original, delving more into the search action genre through its many upgrades and abilities players can find in order to access new areas. The broader scope means it stumbles more than the first game, but this sequel has more meat to it and retains the haunting pixel art that makes The Game Kitchen the best in that space. With such a unique visual style inspired by Spanish architecture and Christian iconography, Blasphemous 2 always looks immaculate and plays well enough, contact damage be damned.

8) Labyrinth of the Demon King

Image COurtesy of Top Hat STudios

Price: $15.99 or $13.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Labyrinth of the Demon King is an evil game. It’s dark, grainy, and downright hostile to players as they explore the titular labyrinth in hopes to make it out of this PS1-esque, Silent Hill-inspired dungeon crawler alive. Traversing around its halls and solving puzzles can be rather repellent thanks to tough and constantly respawning enemies, but that also means it is very specifically designed to also appeal to those who want to struggle and get scared.

7) Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $9.89 / $29.99

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is one of Capcom’s cult hits, making it surprising that it got its own light remaster over a decade after its original release. This unique puzzler uses its ghostly premise to build on the classic adventure game format by having players haunt objects in order to solve puzzles. While mentally engaging, Ghost Trick is able to go above and beyond because of its gorgeous art style, twisty story, and quirky characters that fill out the other parts of the experience and demonstrate why Ghost Trick is widely adored by those who have actually played it.

6) Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Image Courtesy of Sega

Price: $20.99 / $29.99

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was quite the resurgence for this old, long-dead franchise. An absolutely stunning, anime-inspired art and animation style make Art of Vengeance a visual spectacle, but it’s not just a pretty platformer. Combat is heavily based on racking up combos and is open enough to allow for plenty of player expression. It has some small control-based annoyances — there are too many function on the controller — and the vehicle levels are frustrating, but it’s still one of the best ninja games in a ninja-filled year.

5) Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection

IMage COurtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Price: $11.99 / $59.99

It’s always good to kill some Nazis, and Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection, which has four most recent Wolfenstein games, has plenty of that. The main installments are the strongest ones here since they have surprisingly compelling stories about resistance as well as gunplay that’s as violent as it is smooth. The Old Blood is a decent, if overly safe, prequel, while Youngblood is surprisingly bad with a weak, toothless story and unfocused, RPG-heavy mechanics that are mindless compared to the single-player-only offerings. Three solid to phenomenal first-person shooters makes this package more than worth it, though.

4) Persona Collection

Image Courtesy of Sega

Price: $31.49 / $89.99

Three mainline Persona games in one bundle is already one hell of a deal, especially on a discount. But these games aren’t just focused purely on quantity, as all three have intensely personal stories that use their time to get players to bond with their complex casts. Combined with stylish presentations and intriguing RPG combat mechanics that balance strategy and visual panache, and this collection of Persona 3 Portable (not the remake), Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal is for those who want to jump head-first into one of gaming’s most acclaimed RPG franchises.

3) Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Image Courtesy of Sony INteractive Entertainment

Price: $5.99 / $19.99

Nathan Drake may be on a bit of a break, but Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection makes for a great demonstration of why the half-tuck king became such a beloved gaming icon. The 2007 debut may be a little rough by today’s standards, but developer Bluepoint Games has gone in a tweaked some aspects to make it more in line with its celebrated sequels. Uncharted 2 and its bombastic set pieces have aged a little more gracefully, while Uncharted 3, despite still being the most divisive entry, has also seen a small amount of improvements so it’s no longer as rough as it was on PS3. Their globe-trotting stories are still enjoyable action blockbusters and give a peek into a genre that’s not as prevalent as it once was.

2) Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Price: $34.99 / $69.99

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the more controversial games in the series and is uneven in spots. Its combat plays more like a Devil May Cry-style character action game and is rather smooth, which is a noble reinvention on the more tactical games of the past, but it’s also not the deepest fighting system and can get rather repetitive. Its story has some beautiful performances and almost always looks stunning, but its plot meanders and the sections between the set pieces are boring and feel like cheaply made filler. While most of its bright spots come with a caveat, FF16 is still an interesting experiment. This edition also comes with its two story-based expansions.

1) Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

Price: $14.99 / $99.99

Hogwarts Legacy is what many have waited decades for. This RPG lets players go in and out of class at Hogwarts, learn new spells, and mingle with the other students. The grounds outside of the school allow for players to interact with noteworthy areas in the lore like the Forbidden Forest in ways they never could before. It’s not the deepest or most innovative RPG and the story goes into some ugly territory with regards to how it treats the goblins, but there’s only currently one game like this that’s able to realize the fantasy of going to school at Hogwarts.

Quidditch is noticeably absent in Hogwarts Legacy (which it goes out of its way to justify in the lore), but that’s where Quidditch Champions comes in. This is a online multiplayer game that’s just about Quidditch and makes more than a few changes to adapt the sport to the medium. It translates fairly well into being a competitive multiplayer game and isn’t quite like anything else. As evidenced by its Steam charts, not many still play this tepidly received title, but it’s included this cheap bundle and likely worth at least messing around with.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!