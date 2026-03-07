One of the great games of all time is only $1.24 for PS5 users right now, as well as PS4 users, via the PlayStation Store. The game in question hails from 2010, but wasn’t introduced to PlayStation users until 2011, when it was released on PSN via the PS3. In 2015, this same game got a native PS4 version, and it is this version that is $1.24 on the PlayStation Store. There is no native PS5 version of the game, but the PS4 version is available on PS5 via backward compatibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, until March 12, PS5 and PS4 users via the PS Store can grab Playdead’s debut game, 2010’s Limbo, for essentially $1. This price point is the result of a whopping 90% discount. To add to this, the game’s successor, Inside, one of the best games ever made, is also currently 90% off, which means available for just $2.49 on the PlayStation Store until the same aforementioned date.

Play video

Two All-Time Great Games for Just Dollars

For those who do not know, Limbo is a puzzle platformer that served as the debut for Danish studio Playdead in 2010. And what a debut it was. The game received a 90 on Metacritic and was one of the best games of its year. Six years after this, Playdead followed up Limbo with Inside, a spiritual successor that improved on the first game, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic.

What many don’t know about both games is that they were initially released as Xbox exclusives, for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, respectively. And the studio has yet to follow up the pair of games with a new release. They are working on a new game, but it’s been 10 years, and we’ve heard very little of the mysterious project.

While both Limbo and Inside are dirt cheap, don’t expect to get a ton of content from either. Both are very short games and are only roughly four hours long each, with little to no replayability. That said, what you are getting is eight hours of some of the best puzzle platformer content ever released.

Meanwhile, for those on PS5 Pro and who are thus curious, neither game comes with any PS5 Pro support, meaning neither game comes with any PS5 Pro enhancements.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.