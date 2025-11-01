The Best Star Wars Game of All Time Only $2 for 48 Hours

The best Star Wars game of all time, which also happens to be one of the best RPGs of all time, and one of the best games of all time across any genre, is available for $2 right now. This is the lowest price the Star Wars game has ever been, and is the result of a substantial 80% discount. That said, the deal that facilitates this incredibly low price point is set to expire on November 3, in roughly 48 hours.

The new deal comes the way of Fanatical and is limited to Steam copies of the game. The game in question is also available on Nintendo Switch, but the Nintendo Switch version still costs the full asking price. Those on Steam, via Fanatical, can currently grab Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for only $2. To put into context the incredible value of this deal, this is about $0.04 per hour of content. And this content is some of the best Star Wars content of all time. In fact, despite being 22 years old, we still assert it’s the best Star Wars game to play in 2025.

About the Game

If you are, somehow, unfamiliar with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, it is most likely because you were either not born yet when it came out or, at least, not playing video games yet. KOTOR, as it is often abbreviated to, is an RPG from BioWare, the EA studio responsible for both the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. This was before the studio made either of these series and before it was acquired by EA, though.

Released in 2003 as an original Xbox exclusive game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set nearly 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire. In it, a Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Malak, has waged war against the Galactic Republic with a massive Sith army. The only thing standing in their way is one of the last few Jedi of the Jedi Order.

Upon release, the Star Wars game generated a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its generation. And if BioWare never released Mass Effect 2, it would probably be the studio’s magnum opus. Of course, in 2025, both the graphics and gameplay are considerably dated, but the story isn’t. The writing, the plot, and characters are all still top tier.

Additionally, Fanatical also has Steam copies of the game’s sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, available for the same exact price. This is also the cheapest the sequel has ever been. The second game is not quite as good as the first game, it’s not even made by the same developer, but it’s still one of the better RPGs of its time.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.