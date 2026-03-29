Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games Just $3

Ubisoft has made one of its best games available for a measly $3. That said, the deal is only available until April 3. After this, the 70% discount that facilitates this special price point will expire. Meanwhile, the game in question is available on a variety of modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X; however, this deal is limited to PC, and that is because it comes the way of PC digital storefront GOG.

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Between now and April 3, Ubisoft fans on PC can more specifically grab 2003 action-adventure classic, Beyond Good & Evil, for just $2.99. Despite being a 2003 release, Beyond Good and Evil remains relevant for a couple of different reasons. For one, it still holds up, but two, it’s getting a sequel. Beyond Good and Evil 2’s tortured and lengthy development is infamous, but as of right now, it is still in the works.

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One of the Great Ubisoft Games

Beyond Good and Evil released to an 87 back in the day, and at its debut, it was notably a PS2 exclusive. In the same year, though, a month later, it came to PC, Nintendo GameCube, and the original Xbox. As a result, it’s often viewed more as a multi-platform game than a PS2 exclusive.

Obviously, an 87 is a very strong score, but over time, the game’s reputation only improved, and in hindsight, many viewed this score as an underrating of one of the best action-adventure games of the early 2000s.

What is worth considering, though, is that while this a superb price point for an all-timer, there is a chance it’s going to be remastered or remade to accompany the release of its sequel. So, it may be worth waiting for this, but if this does happen, it’s going to be a lot more than $3. And it may not happen, especially considering the Anniversary Edition was just released in 2024.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation happening over on the ComicBook Forum.