Xbox Series X Game Trilogy That Normally Costs $100 Is on Sale for $5

An Xbox Series X video game trilogy that normally costs $100 on the Microsoft Store is currently $95 off, which means available for just $5. In other words, you are getting three games for the price of $5. That is about $1.33 per game. Combined, the trilogy offers around 50 hours of content. This means you are paying $0.10 per hour of content. Obviously, this is a metric ton of value. That said, it is worth noting that while one of the three games included is a 2021 Xbox Series X game, the other two are Xbox One games from 2014 and 2016.

More specifically, between now and December 4 — which means those interested have roughly 12 days to redeem this offer — Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can purchase the Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle for $5. This bundle is not available on Xbox One, despite containing two Xbox One games, because the third 2021 Xbox Series X game is not available on Xbox One. For those that do not know, the bundle includes: 2014’s Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, 2016’s Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, and 2021’s Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Developer and publisher Frogwares refers to this trio of games as a “conceptual trilogy that reveals three intriguing novels based on different chapters of Sherlock Holmes‘ life path.” In other words, they aren’t all narratively connected, not in a meaningful way at least.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One was released in 2021 by Frogwares as an origin story for Sherlock. And upon release, it earned a 77 on Metacritic, a solid return. Meanwhile, it couples this with a 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store. It’s a decent game, but not a great game, which is a recurring theme with the series.

Also developed by Frogwares, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter was released in 2016 to a 71 on Metacritic. And like its successor, it also has a 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store.

The oldest of these three games, though not the oldest game in the series, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments was debuted by Frogwares in 2014 to a 77 on Metacritic. It, unsurprisingly, also has a 4/5 on the Microsoft Store.

What is not included in the bundle is the newest game in the series, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. However, this 2023 release is simply just a remake of 2007’s game of the same name.

