Ocarina of Time Amiibo Breakdown: How the Zelda Figures – Old and New – Work in the Remake

This week’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time brings not only the remake of one of the medium’s most beloved titles – complete with the return of midnight launch events – but fresh ways to experience Link’s greatest adventure via two new amiibo figures. With the strong demand for the series’ special edition Nintendo Switch 2 dominating much of the conversation surrounding both the game and the franchise’s 40th anniversary celebration, some fans might have missed – or forgotten – that the coveted console isn’t the only Zelda collectible they can snatch up.

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Revealed right before the Zelda-themed Switch 2’s unveiling – during the 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct back in September – the new amiibo include Young Link and Young Zelda. Both physical figures reflect the characters’ fresh, reimagined looks from the Ocarina of Time remake, with the former sitting on a tree stump holding his fairy companion Navi. Meanwhile, the latter is seated on a stone block, cradling the titular magical musical instrument in her hands.

While many passionate fans will no doubt scoop up these detailed sculpts solely to display them as prized collectibles, the figures are, of course, functional amiibo you can use to enhance your return to Hyrule. Like previous versions of the toys-to-life accessories, the Young Link and Young Zelda characters can be tapped against the Switch 2’s NFC (near field communication) reader to access valuable in-game items.

Using the tech with the two new figures in Ocarina of Time will unlock masks for both the young protagonist and Hylian princess. But in a fun, fan-pleasing nod, these masks reflect the characters’ classic looks from the original 1998 Ocarina of Time. So with just a quick tap, players can swap between Link and Zelda’s modern remake faces to their iconic Nintendo 64 polygonal mugs. It seems the headgear can also be shared, meaning new Link can wear Zelda’s classic face and vice versa.

Of course, as longtime fans of the fantasy franchise are well aware, these new Link and Zelda figures are far from the first amiibo to come out of Hyrule. In fact, they are not even the first versions of these specific characters. The two new collectibles have been preceded by 33 The Legend of Zelda amiibo, including 14 previous versions of Link and five of Zelda.

If you own any of these older collectibles – or have been spurred to seek them out amidst the recent celebration of the series – you’ll want to break them out before diving into Ocarina of Time. Back in mid-October, Nintendo released a deep-diving gameplay overview trailer highlighting what fans can expect from the remake. But tucked into the tail end of the video was also an official confirmation that all these previously released amiibo would be compatible with the new game.

This means all characters you might own – from the Super Smash Bros. series’ Link and Skyward Sword Zelda to supporting friends and foes, like Goron champion Daruk and Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf – will grant you something when used in Ocarina of Time. While Nintendo hasn’t released a comprehensive list detailing specific drops for all 33 figures, it did confirm these older amiibo would gift you in-game items to help with your Ganon-vanquishing quest. So, if you could use some extra bombs, hearts, or maybe just a trusty Deku Stick, you’ll want to dust off those old figures on your bookshelf.

Zelda fans breaking these collectibles out of their blister packs for the first time – or those who’ve never used them with the Switch 2 – needn’t worry about how this Nintendo wizardry works. The Switch 2’s intuitive NFC reader is built into the thumbstick of the right Joy-Con 2 controller, while the Pro Controller amiibo touchpoint is beneath the Switch 2 logo on the peripheral’s top-middle section.

So whether you’re looking to unlock consumables, resources, and other useful items with your existing collection of miniature Zelda figures, or you’re picking up the new Young Link and Young Zelda toys to rock their classic looks in the Ocarina remake, there are now 35 franchise-specific amiibo you can pack for your trip to Hyrule.