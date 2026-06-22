One of PlayStation’s Most Underrated Series Began Over Two Decades Ago & Has Been Absent for 15 Years

Some of the biggest names in gaming made their start on PlayStation, and that continues to be true even as Sony creates new IPs and reboots old ones. God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon: Zero Dawn are some of the most successful titles on modern consoles. But Sony has numerous other IPs in its catalog, including some that began on the original PlayStation. Sadly, while some of these series achieved incredible success, they have seemingly been abandoned or allowed to remain dormant for years.

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One of these is Ape Escape, which was first released on the PlayStation on June 22nd, 1999. It arrived during a period when 3D platformers were flourishing, but what set it apart was its creative use of the DualShock controller, requiring players to use both analog sticks to capture mischievous monkeys scattered across imaginative levels. More than two decades later, many fans still regard Ape Escape as one of the PlayStation’s finest platformers. Despite that reputation, the franchise has not received a brand-new installment since 2011 and has only been briefly referenced in other PlayStation games, and it deserves so much better.

Ape Escape Was One of PlayStation’s Most Creative Franchises

image courtesy of sony

When Ape Escape launched on the original PlayStation, it immediately stood out, even among other platformers, but what made it unique was the requirement to use Sony’s DualShock controller. Players used an arsenal of gadgets, including stun clubs, slingshots, and capture nets, to hunt escaped monkeys across time periods ranging from prehistoric eras to futuristic cities. The control scheme felt innovative in 1999 and helped establish the analog stick as an important part of PlayStation gaming. For me, seeing a platformer that was less about exploring and hunting down mischievous monkeys was an absolute delight.

The success of the original game led to multiple sequels and spin-offs. Ape Escape 2 arrived on PlayStation 2 in 2002, followed by Ape Escape 3 in 2005. The series expanded with party games, portable releases, and experimental projects that continued exploring the franchise’s quirky humor. Throughout its run, the games developed a loyal following thanks to their colorful worlds, memorable soundtrack, and unique blend of platforming and gadget-based gameplay. It became a major player amongst Sony’s incredible library.

Many fans still view the original Ape Escape as a near-perfect PlayStation game. While certain aspects of the series have aged alongside many early 3D platformers, its creativity remains impressive. Revisiting the games today reveals rough camera controls and design choices common to the era, but the core concept remains entertaining. The franchise represented a willingness to take risks that helped define Sony’s first-party lineup during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Many of Sony’s current games owe their existence to a simple game about chasing monkeys.

Why Sony May Have Left Ape Escape Behind

image courtesy of sony

The most obvious reason Ape Escape may have disappeared is the changing priorities and fan interest. During the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 generations, Sony shifted focus to cinematic action games and blockbuster experiences. Franchises like The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel’s Spider-Man became major pillars of the company’s strategy. In comparison, a colorful platformer centered on capturing monkeys likely seemed less commercially attractive.

Another factor is the closure and restructuring of Japan Studio. The developer played a crucial role in creating many unique PlayStation franchises, including Ape Escape. Over time, Sony shifted resources toward larger global projects, and many of the teams responsible for experimental Japanese titles were reorganized or dissolved. Without the original creative force behind the franchise, reviving it may have become a lower priority, especially as new and more immersive titles gained traction.

There is also the reality that platformers became a more competitive genre. Nintendo continued to dominate the space with Super Mario, while numerous independent developers entered the market with their own nostalgic platforming experiences. Even so, the absence of Ape Escape remains surprising considering its history. The last new entry arrived in 2011, meaning the franchise has now been dormant for 15 years despite continued fan interest and strong name recognition among longtime PlayStation players.

Astro Bot Could Be Hinting at Ape Escape’s Future

image courtesy of sony

There has been no official word about a revival, either a remake or a new game, for Ape Escape. However, the series was prominently featured in Astro Bot, showing that Sony still considers it a major part of its history. Team Asobi’s charming platformer serves as a celebration of PlayStation’s library, featuring numerous references to classic franchises. With Ape Escape being heavily featured, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some form of announcement come for the game, though this is simply my speculation and wishful thinking.

I feel this way because Sony’s attention to Ape Escape feels deliberate, especially when there are so many other dormant franchises it could have highlighted. Instead, Ape Escape was featured alongside some of PlayStation’s most recognizable franchises and even received more content compared to some. For players who grew up chasing monkeys across the original PlayStation and PlayStation 2, seeing the series represented so prominently felt like a reminder that Sony still remembers its history.

Whether that leads to a remake or an entirely new game remains unclear, but the opportunity is obvious. Modern hardware could eliminate many of the aging technical limitations while preserving the creative gadget-based gameplay that made the original special. A faithful remake of Ape Escape or a full sequel could introduce the franchise to an entirely new generation. Or the growing popularity of platformers could see a brand new game created. After 15 years without a new installment, and following its strong presence in Astro Bot, hope for a comeback feels more realistic than it has in a long time.

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