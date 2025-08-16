7 Worst Starter Pokemon In Games, Ranked

One of the biggest decisions a Pokemon fan has to make in each game is which starter to choose. Every generation brings three new options for our first partner Pokemon. From (usually) adorable beginnings to awkward middle stages through to final evolutions, starter Pokemon are with trainers through the entire adventure. But that doesn’t mean we don’t sometimes secretly regret our choices, especially as those final evolutions roll around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Growing up, it wasn’t as easy to come across leaks and spoilers as it is now. That made for some interesting surprises as those cute little starters grew up, both in looks and overall ability. And sure, if you’re doing a standard playthrough, any starter will probably get the job done. But that doesn’t mean they’re all equally beloved. These seven starters are the worst designs, and I’m going to tell you why.

7. Snivy (Pokemon Black & White)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

From its name to its design, Snivy just kind of feels like it’s judging you. This guy is smug, especially considering it has a pretty limited set of moves early on. You always encounter your weakness in the first gym thanks to the rotating challenge in Striaton City.

But from there, you’ll have to contend with quite a few gyms before having a grass type is any kind of advantage. For this reason, Snivy pales in comparison to your other options in this gen, Tepig and Oshawott. It does get stronger once it evolves into Serperior, but the design also gets more unsettling as the snake-like features get more pronounced, and it puts on a weird cloak.

6. Litten (Pokemon Sun & Moon)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Let me just start off by saying that yes, Litten is adorable. I am here for all the cat Pokemon designs, all the time. But it has the unfortunate issue of evolving into a truly horrifying bipedal nightmare, Incineroar. That makes this one of the worst starters simply because of the fake-out. It starts off cute and cuddly and turns into a wrestling humanoid cat monster.

Yes, Incineroar’s moveset is decent, but that doesn’t make up for its shocking design compared to Litten and Torracat. In comparison, the other two starters from this gen are clear winners with more consistent designs and solid efficacy in battle.

5. Fennekin (Pokemon X & Y)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The first time I saw Fennekin, I was so disappointed by what could have been. Fox Pokemon designs are some of my favorites, with Vulpix landing in my top-tier range for all time. But Fennekin’s cuteness factor is demolished by its upsetting ear fur tufts. Why are they like that? Well, it’s actually because it’s modeled after a fennec fox, which does have rather furry ears, but they didn’t have to take it so far.

The design only gets more unsettling as Fennekin evolves into Braixen, taking it from fox to a two-legged hybrid that still has massive fur tufts sticking out of its ears. And don’t even get me started on Delphox. I’m not not here for the witch in the woods vibe, but I’m not sure it belongs on a Pokemon that’s a weird mix of fox and human. I can’t even talk about efficacy in battle here because I’m too distracted by what could have been with this design.

4. Tepig (Pokemon Black & White)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

It honestly pains me to say this. I love a pig Pokemon design, as the Lechonk plush currently watching me write this can attest. And Tepig, like Litten, is an absolutely adorable start. Fire pig with a long snout and a cute little ball tail? Yes, please. But things get way worse from there, very quickly.

Much like Litten, Tepig suffers from taking an adorable four-legged critter and making it into a bipedal wrestling star. Emboar is, somehow, more upsetting than Incineroar, and that’s saying something. Even though many gamers say Tepig is the best option stats wise in Pokemon Black and White, most fans didn’t seem too thrilled to see it return as one of the options in Pokemon Legends Z-A. And for good reason. It started out so cute, and wound up… Emboar.

3. Grookey (Pokemon Sword & Shield)

Image courtesy of the Pokemon Company

I only recently went back to play Pokemon Sword & Shield, so my feeling of betrayal as my adorable Grookey slowly became the hulking Rillaboom is still fresh in my mind. As far as designs go, it’s largely your typical monkey Pokemon design. But something about the leaves on its back, trying to make a grass-type gorilla design work, just does not hit for me.

Pokemon Sword & Shield is also the first main series game where I’ve ever left my starter on the bench, opting instead for another Pokemon in the prime position. Even with being leveled up as a starter often is, my Rillabom just kept getting KO’d. Rillaboom just doesn’t pack that “been with me from the beginning” power in the story, and the design is just adding insult to injury.

2. Quaxly (Pokemon Scarlet & Violet)

Image courtesy of the Pokemon Company

Given my opinions on bipedal Pokemon designs that are a bit too human, I think you can guess where I’m going with this. Quaxly is already a bit too much of a diva for me with its whole hair coiff situation. But as it evolves, it becomes far, far too humanoid, and not in a good way. I appreciate the sort of Mardi Gras design they were going for, but its dancing animations are just… too much.

Quaxly also gets the short end of the stick in the anime, making its appearance as a main character far later than Fuecoco and Sprigatito. There’s also the fact that we already have so many duck Pokemon, such as Psyduck (perfection) and Ducklett (fine). When it comes to battle in its home game of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Quaxly has balanced stats, which means it isn’t going to be a powerhouse out of the gate, but can work for certain playstyles. If you can handle Quaquaval’s dance moves, which I cannot.

1. Totodile (Pokemon Gold & Silver)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

When I pick a starter in a Pokemon game, I almost always opt for a Water or Grass type. That’s just my vibes. But Gen 2 has the really tempting offer of Cyndaquil, who is adorable in its own right, later Typholosion allegations notwithstanding. But I still remember my disappointment in seeing the Water-type option for this gen.

Tododile is cute enough, I guess, if you find alligators cute. I don’t, so I was already not really all in on this guy. But to this day, the caveman meets crocodile design of Croconaw is one of my least favorites. When this guy shows up in Pokemon Sleep, my morning gets a little bit worse. Honestly, Feraligatr is almost an improvement, but it’s still an upsetting design. Yes, it’s a solid starter choice in terms of battle prowess, but Totodile also doesn’t stand up against most other water types outside of its role in Gen 2 games. All around, it’s a no from me.