Why the Stellar Blade News Is a Big Deal for Sony and PlayStation

Stellar Blade quickly became something of a fan favorite after it launched on the PS5 in 2024. After earning solid reviews and strong sales on the PS5, the game is set to get a sequel at some point in the near future. However, the game’s developer, Shift Up, has confirmed one major difference for the future of the series: it won’t be PlayStation exclusive.

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By moving away from Sony and publishing their games on their own, Shift Up is taking a more proactive position in the games industry. This means that more players will likely get the chance to play the game, regardless of platform. However, it’s a more complicated issue for Sony and PlayStation, who have seemingly been seeing exclusivity as a serious weapon in their arsenal.

Stellar Blade’s Future Is Cross-Platform

Image courtesy of ShiftUp and PlayStation Publishing

Developer Shift Up has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to Stellar Blade will not be published in-house, instead leaving the responsibility to Sony, which is quietly a big deal for the PlayStation 5. The first Stellar Blade launched as a PS5 exclusive in 2024. Since then, the game has only been ported to PC alongside a handful of other, otherwise exclusive titles for the Sony console. Despite fan expectations and hopes, the game never migrated to other platforms like the Nintendo Switch or the Xbox Series X/S. With Shift Up taking up publishing duties for the series going forward, though, that might change.

Although no release date has been set for the sequel, it seems like it now has the potential to be launched cross-platform at launch. The company has also acknowledged that ports of the first game might also be in order, as they are reportedly “actively exploring further platform expansion” for Stellar Blade. For gamers who never got the chance to play the game because they don’t have a PS5, that’s a real boon. It’s also a win for Shift Up, as it underscores their growing creative control over the series and the direction it takes going forward. Without Sony dictating where the games come out and which platforms they can launch on, Stellar Blade has a much better chance of blowing up in the larger player base. Especially with the sequel in the pipeline, that’s a potentially very big deal. However, it also seemingly complicates an element of Sony’s strategy going forward.

Sony Wants Exclusive Games As A Selling Point

Courtesy of Shift Up and PlayStation

In recent months, PlayStation has been taking a unique approach to the prospect of exclusive titles. On the one hand, they’ve been turning Xbox properties like Forza Horizon 5 into massive hits while also bringing Microsoft IP like Halo and Gears of War to their library. On the other hand, Sony has also been zeroing in on their games becoming cross-platform titles, scaling back their PC ports, and leaning hard into the exclusivity of titles like the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine. In the modern gaming space, most titles are released with the expectation of cross-platform access — and oftentimes even crossplay. There are exceptions, such as Nintendo’s in-house iconic characters like Mario, Link, and Pikachu.

However, the days of a console’s biggest hits being entirely exclusive to it are gone. For the most part, companies have been releasing games across consoles and PC. Xbox, in particular, has been turning some of its most iconic IP into cross-platform titles, finding new revenue streams by embracing platforms like PlayStation. Sony has been trying to combat that somewhat, likely in anticipation of what competitors like the Steam Machine could do to the console market when it arrives. Limiting ports or cutting them entirely ensures that certain games are available only on PS5 — giving players extra incentive to have one of their consoles over other platforms. It’s not a bad strategy, especially as it helps keep Sony as the undisputed king of this generation of consoles and is reflective of the biggest console success of the older generations. It’s also a strategy that has served rivals like Nintendo well, with their in-house hits often becoming their biggest sellers.

Stellar Blade no longer being an exclusive title speaks to the fragile reality of that advantage, however. Third-party developers likely see the advantage in getting their games to as many players as possible. Unless the developer falls directly under the Sony umbrella, like Insomniac Games or Naughty Dog, there’s no reason they have to only have a PlayStation launch. It’s likely why Stellar Blade is still getting possible ports, two years after the game debuted, and why the company wants more control in publishing their games. Releasing it on other platforms could be a gold mine for the developer and reaffirm their confidence in potentially moving Stellar Blade 2 to as many platforms as possible, including PlayStation 5. It does undercut Sony’s exclusive moves, however, and could impact their future efforts to release games only for their platform.