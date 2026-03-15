Switch 2 Can Complete One of the Best Mario Spin off Trilogies & Give Me My Dream Game

The Mario series has thrived for decades because it constantly experiments. While the main platforming series defines the character, the spin-offs often reveal new ways to interact with the Mushroom Kingdom and its charming cast of characters. Racing, sports, role-playing, and party games have all expanded the series beyond traditional platforming. Some of these spin-offs become major pillars of the franchise, standing alongside the mainline entries in popularity.

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Few ideas captured that creative spirit better than letting players build their own levels. The concept turned fans into designers and gave the community a direct role in shaping the experience. That idea originated from Super Mario Maker and its sequel, Super Mario Maker 2. They were huge successes because they combined nostalgia with creativity. However, despite their popularity, a third entry has not been revealed. With the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has the opportunity to complete the trilogy and give me what I’ve always wanted ever since I began playing Mario.

A Third Mario Maker Could Complete an Incredible Trilogy

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The original Super Mario Maker launched on the Wii U in 2015 and quickly became one of the system’s defining experiences. It provided players with a set of powerful tools that recreated the physics and art styles of classic games, such as Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, and Super Mario World. Players could build their own levels, upload them online, and challenge others to survive their creations. Super Mario Maker became a core experience for me on the Wii U. I spent so much time building my own levels and trying out new ideas, and it even made me more interested in traditional Mario platformers.

Four years later, Super Mario Maker 2 arrived on the Nintendo Switch. The sequel expanded the formula with new themes, mechanics, and a story mode. It also added the style of Super Mario 3D World, which introduced new gameplay elements that changed how levels could be designed. It also improved the online functionality, added a charming story mode, and made the co-op experience more enjoyable.

Together, these two games allowed Nintendo fans like me to explore their creative side in one of gaming’s most iconic worlds. I’ve always loved the ability to create my own levels, and Super Mario Maker expanded that. Not only that, but thanks to this core premise, there was an endless supply of new content. A third game on the Nintendo Switch 2 would not just continue the concept. It could complete a trilogy that represents one of Nintendo’s most innovative spin-off series and give fans new content for years to come.

Switch 2 Could Finally Deliver a 3D Mario Maker

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The technical leap of the Nintendo Switch 2 opens the door for a much bigger idea. For years, I’ve wanted the ability to create my own 3D worlds in the Mushroom Kingdom. Instead of building side-scrolling stages, I could construct open spaces and vertical playgrounds inspired by classic 3D adventures. My favorite Mario games have always been 3D titles like Super Mario Sunshine andSuper Mario Odyssey, so naturally, I’ve always wanted to get in the driver’s seat and shape my own 3D adventures.

A title like Super Mario Maker 3D could finally make that dream possible. Players could design levels inspired by games such as Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Each theme could include its own visual style and gameplay mechanics. A Super Mario 64 theme might focus on open environments and star objectives, while a Super Mario Galaxy theme could include gravity mechanics and planetoid structures.

When I first played Super Mario Maker, my mind immediately jumped to the idea of building 3D playgrounds instead of flat stages. The technology at the time made that difficult, but a stronger system could finally support it. Creating obstacle courses, platforming challenges, and puzzle rooms in three dimensions would transform the entire concept. It would be an immense challenge, but one Nintendo needs to tackle. I mean, not only is the timing and idea perfect, but the name practically writes itself, as it would be the third game and be a clever use of 3D.

A Stronger Online Community Could Define the Experience

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One of the biggest strengths of the Mario Maker series has always been its community. Players upload courses, rate each other’s creations, and share challenges across social media. That sense of collaboration keeps the game alive long after release. You only have to look at the dedication some players put into beating the most difficult challenge levels to see how strong Super Mario Maker’s fan base is. The Nintendo Switch 2’s expanded online functionality is perfect for this.

The online infrastructure would be the most important thing to improve. Easier ways to share and sort levels through better search tools and more detailed filters would make creating curated playlists better. Nintendo could implement leaderboards that show detailed results of players’ playthroughs, and even allow feedback through regulated comments. Each day, levels could be highlighted with different reasons, such as the most played or best rated. Super Mario Maker 3D could be the game that finally pushes Nintendo to invest in proper online that other developers have used for years.

Additionally, Nintendo Switch 2’s GameChat could be a game-changer for how players create and play levels. Being able to screen share while creating a level would expand the cooperative spirit of the game. Or watching and chatting live while players attempted each other’s levels could highlight its competitive nature. Completing the trilogy with a new entry that expands into three dimensions would feel like a natural evolution. With stronger hardware and better online tools, the next Mario Maker could become one of the most ambitious spin-offs in the entire franchise.

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