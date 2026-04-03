The Best Sci-Fi Game of 2026 Releases This Month

Games typically fall into two major categories: sci-fi and fantasy. There is no end to fantasy games, but the sci-fi genre tends to see fewer releases. Every year brings new entries that try to capture that sense of wonder, but only a few manage to stand out. The best sci-fi games seamlessly blend strong gameplay with atmosphere and a clear vision, crafting experiences that linger with players long after the credits roll. In 2026, one game stands above the rest, and it is set to release very soon.

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Housemarque and Sony’s Saros releases on April 30th, and it looks to be the defining sci-fi experience in video games this year. Returnal remains one of the most underrated PlayStation games, completely surprising me when I picked it up on a whim. With Saros, the developers appear to have refined the experience both in new advances and by fixing the issues that fans had with its predecessor.

Building on the Legacy of Returnal

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When people talk about the best games on PlayStation 5, Returnal is seldom mentioned alongside Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, or Ghost of Tsushima. This is an incredible shame, because Housemarque perfectly blends roguelike mechanics, fast-paced combat, and psychological storytelling to create something unique. The game pushed players to adapt, learn patterns, and overcome difficult encounters while slowly uncovering a mysterious narrative.

One of the most impressive aspects of Returnal was its atmosphere. The alien environments felt hostile and unpredictable, with shifting layouts that kept players on edge. Combined with strong sound design and responsive controls, it delivered an experience that was both intense and immersive. It quickly proved to be my favorite world in sci-fi, easily competing with Metroid.

That said, Returnal was not without its issues. Some players struggled with its difficulty and the lack of certain quality-of-life features at launch. Progression could feel punishing, especially for those who did not have the time to commit to longer runs. These concerns did not take away from its strengths, but they highlighted areas where Housemarque could improve. And this is exactly what Saros aims to do.

How Saros Improves the Formula

image courtesy of housemarque

Saros appears to take everything Returnal did well and expand on it. The previews and footage we have show a larger scope, implementing more varied environments and deeper systems. The world and lore are already intricate and deep in Returnal, so I am beyond excited to see how Housemarque delivers even more on this front. Particularly, the protagonist, Arjun Devraj, played by Rahul Kohli, captured my attention because of his other work, and I know he’ll bring the same depth to Saros.

One of the most important improvements is how the game handles progression. Housemarque looks to have addressed feedback from Returnal, making the experience more accessible without losing its challenge. This balance is critical for reaching a wider audience while still satisfying players who enjoy difficult games. A major part of this is making the loops quicker, which was a weakness of Returnal, as runs could take extensive amounts of time.

The combat also seems to be evolving. Fast, fluid movement remains a focus, but there are signs of added depth in abilities and enemy design. This could lead to more strategic encounters that reward different playstyles and theorycrafting. One of my favorite parts of Returnals was trying new combos as I faced off against the various bosses and hostile creatures. If executed well, it will help Saros stand out in a crowded sci-fi genre with games like Exodus and The Expanse: Osiris Reborn on the horizon.

Saros Will Define Sci-fi in 2026

image courtesy of housemarque

2026 is seeing its fair share of sci-fi games. Bungie’s Marathon is taking over the competitive extraction shooter scene, while Capcom’s Pragmata is looking to be an amazing new IP in the studio’s portfolio. But of all these, it is Saros I am looking forward to the most. The combination of Housemarque’s track record and just how much fun Returnal was shows me that the developer will knock it out of the park.

Another factor is how focused the experience appears to be. Instead of trying to do everything, Saros seems to build on a clear identity. It aims to deliver tight combat, a strong atmosphere, and a compelling world. That focus often leads to better results than games that spread themselves too thin. I can only imagine how much more polished the game will be with Housemarque building off Returnal’s solid foundation.

To this day, I regret not trying Returnal sooner. It truly surprised me with how much it gripped me. The challenge, the mystery, and the sense of progress made every run feel important. Seeing Saros build on that foundation makes it one of my most anticipated releases of the year. If it delivers on its promise, Saros could easily become the best sci-fi game of 2026. It has the right mix of ambition and refinement, along with a developer who understands its strengths.

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