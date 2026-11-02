The Duskbloods Delay Gives FromSoft Time to Fix the Game’s Worst Features

While The Duskblood‘s closed network test back in August 2026 gave players an impressive glimpse at the game, it was far from perfect. The eight player PvEvP online multiplayer exclusive for the Switch 2 was plagued with a number of problems, including many server failures that comes with any similar game first getting into players’ hands. Yet, unlike other multiplayer titles, The Duskbloods initial performance and balance pitfalls were partially responsible for the game getting delayed to 2027, but this might not be a bad thing.

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According to an official post from The Duskbloods‘ official X account, developers at FromSofware have “decided to move the launch, allowing for final adjustments to game rules and balancing,” suggesting the delay was due to more than just online refinements. While players did enjoy The Duskbloods for its faster paced Soulslike combat and focus on PvP battle royale style matches, there are numerous criticisms for the game as well. With some extra time to polish the title, perhaps FromSoft can use the delay period wisely to fix what many players were calling out the most.

The Duskbloods Has Been Delayed to 2027 Without a Specific Window After Its Closed Network Test

When everything was going well in The Duskbloods, the game looks incredibly impressive, blending PvE gameplay ideas from something like Elden Ring Nightreign with new innovations. Players can earn types of in-game renown and resources through defeating AI-controlled enemies and bosses, or by defeating other players in PvP combat. Other goals tied to specific character classes and randomized activities on a multiplayer map also helped you earn this resource, eventually culminating in confrontations with other players. Over the course of a few phases, the players with the most of this resource survive, while those with the lowest collected value of the resource are eliminated.

All of this led to a final PvP showdown between top players, much like a battle royale experience like Apex Legends or Fortnite. The Soulslike version of those games is, unsurprisingly, polished to the standards of something developer FromSoftware would put out, even if it is a limited exclusive through the Switch 2. That being said, the chaos of The Duskbloods systems gave many players pause, with many calling the game the most frantic and disorganized title FromSoft has ever released. The free-for-all nature of matches and constant arms race for resources clashed with plenty of character balance issues, creating a fun experience that was often derailed by some design choices.

Player Criticisms of FromSoftware’s Latest Multiplayer Title Are Centered Around Performance & Balance

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By far the biggest ongoing question in The Duskbloods‘ development is if the game will launch with fully functional online. The closed network test was actually shut down early due to technical issues, with server overload preventing players from participating at all. Being stuck at the main menu screen became common, and even when you were able to get matches, they were plagued with stuttering and lag due to other players. In a game centered so much on PvP exchanges, seeing players rubber band from poor frame rates and connectivity problems took away the biggest selling point of The Duskbloods before a match could really get going.

Other player complaints from first impressions involve the combat flow and balance of the game, mainly around certain characters feeling far more powerful than others. The game balancing of The Duskbloods is almost too fast-paced, where players can fall behind easily if they don’t get off to a strong start. Some characters are better suited to completing objectives faster for the central in-game resource, while others tend to struggle. Short multiplayer timers between match phases have also been a source of player concerns, with some remarking on how short they were. There was almost no time in a match to get your bearings, forcing you into immediate action to stay afloat.

Four separate timed phases in The Duskbloods keeps tensions high, especially when only specific actions help you compete with others. The constant race against other players to beat bosses or reach areas of the map before someone else didn’t really give you enough time to appreciate the detailed world FromSoft had created for the game. While the core concept of the game’s combat emphasized layers of interesting strategy, in practice, player expression was often discarded for doing the universally “best” actions. Players worry this could make matches repetitive over time, making replays tedious after a short time.

Smoother Matchmaking & Greater Player Freedom Could Help the Switch 2 Exclusive Thrive Upon Release

FromSoft claims that The Duskbloods is at the “final adjustment stage,” meaning that it likely could have made its initial 2026 release window. However, continued interest in enhancing the good aspects of the game has given FromSoft enough reason to delay, giving them an opportunity to address the weaker elements of the title too. For starters, The Duskbloods‘ online functionality should immediately be addressed, allowing Switch 2 players to not experience inconsistencies in eight player online matches. At the same time, balance tweaks and gameplay refinements could raise the bar for this experimental Soulslike.

Matches being slightly longer could also help matters, with the experimentation for prolonged games only being possible through the prolonged development time that comes with a delay. Since there is no clear release window for this game yet in 2027, FromSoft can take all the time they need to address issues tied to player expression and freedom. Redesigning the important of the in-game resource to encourage more map exploration and less player friction could be big improvements to the game, preventing its matches from becoming as linear as they were during the closed network test.

The potential for FromSoft’s game is big, even if it is a big departure from the single player action RPGs the studio normally excels in. The tense competitions in PvP between players could have a better build-up and execution, making the great combat feel just as impactful as other great Soulslikes over the years. With that in mind, The Duskbloods‘ delay may be a blessing in disguise, giving FromSoft all the time they need to make the best game possible.

What do you think of The Duskbloods getting delayed to 2027? Let us know in the comments below!