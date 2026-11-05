The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel’s Location Choice Is a Mistake

With Bethesda officially revealing the subtitle, fans now have an almost distinct idea of where The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel will be taking players. Bethesda’s long-awaited sequel has spent years inspiring theories about its setting, story, and gameplay, and this could be the first major hint. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim saw major success and has set up high expectations that are almost too high to meet. Tamriel is a massive continent offering plenty of opportunities for Bethesda to create something extraordinary

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is why the reveal of Sentinel is slightly disappointing, as it strongly hints we are going to Hammerfell, the homeland of the Redguards. Hammerfell certainly has potential, with its deserts, mountains, coastal settlements, and fascinating history. But it is also a missed opportunity, as The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall already took players to this region. On the other hand, there are several regions like Elsweyr, Black Marsh, and Valenwood that have not been explored in a mainline game. After such a long wait, Bethesda should be taking players somewhere entirely new.

Hammerfell Has Already Been Explored in The Elder Scrolls

image courtesy of bethesda

The biggest issue with Hammerfell is that Bethesda has already taken players there. Released in 1996, The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall featured an enormous procedurally generated world surrounding Iliac Bay, encompassing portions of both High Rock and Hammerfell. Admittedly, the mainline games have given far more attention and love to its regions since this title, so it is understandable why Bethesda is returning. Hammerfell is hardly unfamiliar, but Sentinel offers a great way to bring the region to life on modern consoles.

Daggerfall was ambitious for its time, but its procedural environments cannot compare with the handcrafted worlds Bethesda showcased in Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim. Exploring Hammerfell and its capital city, Sentinel, with modern graphics would be a treat for longtime fans. The city’s bustling markets, the Alik’r Desert, and so many other locations would offer up plenty of reasons to jump into the open-world game. There is certainly enormous potential, especially considering how much the franchise has evolved since 1996.

However, that does not eliminate the disappointment of returning to an established setting. One of my favorite aspects of The Elder Scrolls is discovering unfamiliar civilizations and regions. Morrowind accomplished this beautifully with its unusual architecture, alien landscapes, and distinctive Dunmer culture, whereas Oblivion leaned into its Oblivion Gates. Hammerfell could do the same, but there will also be that familiarity from Daggerfall.

Elsweyr, Black Marsh, and Valenwood Deserve Their Chance

image courtesy of bethesda

Elsweyr would have been an outstanding choice for The Elder Scrolls VI. The homeland of the Khajiit offers an opportunity to explore a culture dramatically different from what fans know and finally see the Khajiit as more than a nuisance. Its deserts, jungles, and distinctive architecture could create an unforgettable fantasy setting, something already seen in The Elder Scrolls Online. I would also have loved to see Bethesda dive deeper into the relationship between the Khajiit and how this plays into the lore.

Black Marsh is equally as interesting, especially for someone like me who loves swamps in fantasy worlds. Home to the Argonians, this mysterious province is associated with dangerous swamps, dense vegetation, and the Hist trees. Its challenging environment could have seriously changed exploration and even given Bethesda the opportunity to play with interesting survival mechanics. Rather than another adventure centered on familiar medieval fantasy imagery, Bethesda could create a world that feels genuinely unpredictable.

Then there is Valenwood, the homeland of the Bosmer. Its immense forests and the legendary walking city of Falinesti offer different opportunities. Navigating environments where wilderness dominates nearly everything and even the cities are intertwined with the trees would be an exceptional return for the series. This could also shape creature design, considering the region would be less welcoming and likely more full of dangerous beasts.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Needs to Deliver Something Truly New

image courtesy of bethesda

Each of these provinces has appeared in The Elder Scrolls Online, but none has served as the primary setting of a numbered mainline installment. The lengthy wait makes Bethesda’s location choice particularly important, and while I am excited for Hammerfell, it is not my first choice. It isn’t guaranteed, but the name Sentinel makes it highly likely this is where fans are going in The Elder Scrolls VI. Expectations are enormous for this title, so regardless of where Bethesda takes it, it needs to be incredible to be worth the wait.

Starfield leaned into the procedural generation, and that is something Sentinel has to avoid. Bethesda as an opportunity to push its environmental design further than ever before. Admittedly, there are few desert-focused RPGs, and Hammerfell has extensive lore to pull from. Of course, an interesting setting does not automatically guarantee an excellent game. Strong writing, compelling characters, rewarding exploration, and engaging RPG mechanics will ultimately determine whether Sentinel lives up to the hype.

None of this means The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel will be disappointing. With so much time spent developing, one has to expect that it has been time well spent. With luck, Bethesda will showcase actual gameplay soon, most likely at The Game Awards, and give fans their first true look. Still, after years of anticipation, I cannot help wishing the developer had selected somewhere less familiar. Hammerfell is exciting, but Elsweyr, Black Marsh, or Valenwood would have been bolder and more unknown choices.