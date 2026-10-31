The Perfect Halloween Game Already Exists, & It Came Out 31 Years Ago On The Holiday

Horror games are renowned for their unique, terrifying stories, but one title adapts one of the genre’s most compelling tales and actually expands upon it. Typically, series like Resident Evil tell completely original horror stories, while others like Alien: Isolation expand upon the lore of an established franchise within the framework of something players can control the direction of. However, only one game has broadened the lore of a written work, bridging the gap between an infamous short story with horrifying new details for players to discover.

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Three decades ago, games like the first Resident Evil were coming out around the same time as Clock Tower and Alone in the Dark, creating atmospheric adventures defined by point-and-click systems primarily. Due to the limitations of that era, fixed camera angles and limited gameplay features gave rise to a greater focus on visuals and story telling, with games having multiple narrative routes on some occasions. 1995 saw one such game not necessarily take the genre by storm, but still have a huge impact on it in the same way as its source material.

October 1995 Saw I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream Become a Horror Game for PC

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Based on the 1967 short story of the same name, I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream is a 1995 PC game that mostly resolves itself through very basic point-and-click mechanics. That being said, this game is just as psychologically complex as the original story, which still remains one of the ten most reprinted stories in the English language. This game takes place during a dystopian future where humanity is all but extinct, save for five individuals kept alive by the evil, sentient AI that calls itself AM. AM’s intense hatred toward humanity is almost Lovecraftian, causing him to endlessly torture the five humans while keeping them alive for hundreds of years in the process.

The horror of I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream comes from how players must delve deep into the disturbing histories of the five humans as they try to find some way to escape AM’s punishments. Players can collect special items and unlock new paths to progress, but they must also overcome deeply troubling moments involving the fears of each human. The game of psychological warfare AM introduces is truly cruel at times, with highly adult themes that reflect the almost nihilistic viewpoint of the short story. Some of the content of this game is quite shocking, rivaling even the most grotesque horror games coming out today.

What makes this game so compelling even 31 years after its 1995 release is how varied its routes and outcomes can be for every players. Although there is only one “true” ending that matches the same conclusion as the short story, players can encounter tons of other endings depending on how they play. The fates of Gorrister, Ellen, Nimdok, Ted, and Benny are truly in your hands, with each character’s terrifying mutations and broken psyches working against you to come up with the best outcome. This game defines a hidden gem, especially for those who understand how important I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream is to horror as a whole.

Voice Work From the Original Creator of the 1967 Short Story Added Uncanny Elements to the Point & Click Adventure

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Although the game itself is fascinating on its own for horror enthusiasts, one of the rare facts about I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream is that its game was approved by the original writer of the short story — Harlan Ellison. Most people don’t know that most of the dialogue of the game is spoken by Ellison, in his first and only voice acting role. In 2026, the release of the PC game was nearly as long ago as the time period between the short story and the game when it first launched. For Ellison to come back 28 years later and voice characters like the villainous AM adds to the haunting quality of the game, especially during moments like AM’s infamous “hate” monologue.

Ellison was more involved than just a voice role though, as he was a co-designer of the game itself, helping to translate the atmosphere of the story into a digital form. In many ways, this expanded upon what was possible in the written work, allowing Ellison to create a visual representation of his work for the first time. In a time where books typically became TV shows or movies, Ellison choosing to have his work adapted into a video game was ahead of its time. Ellison was responsible for almost every choice the game made, from its “unwinnable” nature to frustrate players to the bleak hopelessness of the game’s tone, even if he relented to create more hopeful endings possible.

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream Remains One of the Oddest & Weirdest Horror Games out There

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The gameplay of I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream is incredibly basic, acting like the Monkey Island games with almost the complete opposite tone. Some players compare this game to Clock Tower, which makes sense considering the two games’ similar approach to how environmental interactions work. What makes this game stand out from something like Clock Tower, though, is how Ellison really builds off what he set up in the original short story. Some horror fans consider this game the “definitive” or “complete” version of I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream, even if some purists argue the hopeful endings in the game take away from the short story’s message.

Among psychologically driven horror games, this one is a weird and wild ride, but one you won’t soon forget. Currently, this game is only sale for $1.49 on Steam, as of this time of writing, marking an 85% discount for the holiday season. If you want a game that mixes narrative horror story telling with retro-style graphics and a deeply haunting tale, I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream is among the best you can find.

What is your favorite horror game to revisit during the Halloween season? Let us know in the comments below!