Ubisoft Abandoned One of Its Most Underrated Games, and Nintendo’s Latest Release Only Makes It Worse

Ubisoft has a strong portfolio of franchises, with Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, and many others as major names in the gaming industry. But it has its fair share of smaller series and one-off games. Eight years ago, Ubisoft released one of its most underrated games, one that deserved way more fanfare than it got, especially on the Nintendo Switch. Ultimately, Ubisoft abandoned it after providing an admittedly awesome update, but a sequel could bring it back, and Nintendo’s release of yet another remake of Star Fox 64 shows that the genre needs a bit of a hit.

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Released on October 16, 2018, Starlink: Battle for Atlas reaches its eighth anniversary with its potential still untapped. Ubisoft Toronto delivered a space combat game that deserved more than its brief moment in the spotlight, easily giving us the best interpretation of Star Fox. Fox McCloud himself even joined the adventure on the Nintendo Switch; now Nintendo’s latest Star Fox release has returned to Star Fox 64 again, making Ubisoft’s abandoned experiment feel even more frustrating. A sequel to Starlink could show that Nintendo’s persistence with the 64 classic needs to end.

Starlink Gave Star Fox Fans Somewhere New to Fly

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The comparison goes deeper than putting Fox in an unfamiliar galaxy. On Switch, players can take Fox through the main campaign, with dialogue and cutscenes integrating his team into the adventure. His pursuit of Wolf also gives the crossover its own direction. This shows the dedication and respect Ubisoft gave one of Nintendo’s oldest mascots, and some have even gone so far as to call Starlink: Battle for Atlas the best Star Fox game. And honestly, I have to agree, especially seeing yet another remake of Star Fox 64 that doesn’t break any new ground.

What hooked me was the transition from a dogfight above a planet to skimming across its surface. There was no lengthy cutscene interrupting and telling me that one kind of adventure had ended and another had begun. The Arwing could become a vehicle for curiosity as much as combat. That freedom offered something different from chasing a better score through familiar stages, and it made the prospect of a larger sequel difficult to shake afterward. Starlink’s more open design brought so much to the experience.

Nintendo’s Star Fox, released for Switch 2 on June 25, 2026, revisits Star Fox 64 with overhauled visuals, new cinematics, mouse controls, and multiplayer additions. Those are legitimate improvements, and returning to that campaign has obvious appeal. Still, another remake of this game pales compared to what Starlink did eight years ago. I want Nintendo to preserve its classics, but I also want Nintendo to respect Fox enough to give him a new, worthwhile modern adventure.

A Starlink Sequel Could Fix What Held It Back

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Ubisoft’s disappointment in Starlink: Battle for Atlas’ reception is justified. The game did not meet expectations or goals, but I can’t help but wonder how much of that is due to producing the accompanying toys. The toys were optional, but they were still a significant production and not every player would purchase them. I remember seeing countless ships on sale not long after the game, and this ultimately hurt the consumer.

The game itself also needed refinement. Its planetary liberation loop could become repetitive, with familiar enemy structures and activities stretching an initially exciting campaign. The experience itself was great, but it became a repetitive grind before too long. This is exactly where a follow-up could help. Give planets distinct mission structures, let factions create different problems, and make equipment combinations useful beyond matching enemy weaknesses. More territory alone would only reproduce the original’s biggest frustration.

Ubisoft did attempt to broaden the experience and save Starlink with the free Crimson Moon update. It added a new destination, races, coliseum battles, story missions, and faction missions. Separate paid Switch content made Falco, Peppy, and Slippy playable and expanded the hunt for Star Wolf. This shows that Ubisoft did not want to abandon the game, and while the update had some success, it wasn’t enough to justify continuing with the IP.

Ubisoft Already Had a Space Adventure Worth Developing

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No Man’s Sky has easily become the best space game, and it is a prime example of what continued support can do. I am not saying Ubisoft needs to pour a decade into Starlink: Battle for Atlas, but a sequel could have bridged the gap and shown how much potential the game had. Hello Games’ success and comeback does not guarantee that Ubisoft would have found the same success, but I truly believe it is worth the risk, especially when you look at Ubisoft’s other efforts in the space department.

This brings me to Beyond Good & Evil 2, which has had a lengthy development journey. Ubisoft said in January 2026 that the project remained a priority. Calling it canceled would be inaccurate, but waiting for it has become exhausting, and it is hard to get excited about the project. Starlink presents a different opportunity: an established flight system, a recognizable visual identity, and a released game whose strengths and weaknesses can actually be examined. Ubisoft would have a concrete starting point for improvement.

I would happily return without another shelf of plastic ships. Keep the responsive flying, build a stronger cast, replace the repetitive chores, and give exploration better surprises. A renewed Nintendo partnership would be welcome, although the universe should stand on its own. Eight years later, this remains one of Ubisoft’s most underrated games because its shortcomings never erased its possibilities. Nintendo has revisited Fox’s past again. Its best ideas still feel ready for a second chance, provided Ubisoft learns why they struggled initially. Ubisoft should finally give Starlink a future.