10 Best Deals in the PlayStation Store’s 2026 Black Friday Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s annual Black Friday sale for 2026 has finally kicked off. A ton of games have been deeply discounted, some of which only just came out this year. This can make compiling your Game of the Year list that much easier, even if it is hard to make time for every big game.

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It’s quite overwhelming to sift through it all, so while this doesn’t cover nearly everything worth grabbing, here’s an unranked list of 10 great games to grab on the PS Store’s Black Friday sale for 2026. All deals listed here will be live until November 20th at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Silent Hill f

Image Courtesy of Konami

Price: $19.79 / $69.99

Silent Hill has had a bit of a renaissance as of late. There have been a few soft spots, but the high parts are awfully high. Silent Hill f is the highest of these high points and is the clearest example of Konami understanding how to shepherd this franchise in the modern day.

Silent Hill f takes place in a rural Japanese town in the 1960s, which is already quite bold for a series that often prioritizes the American perspective. But it doesn’t stop there, as this deep story delves into topics that channel the time period through the lens of a teenage girl. It goes to some truly bizarre places, yet does so with the elegance the series hasn’t seen in decades, resulting in a dense narrative that begs (or outright demands) players to play it over and over to pick through every thread. Silent Hill f is also quite scary at times, so it also holds its own in the gameplay department (even if combat can occasionally be a chore), however, it’s the well-spun, metaphor-rich story that guarantees it will join Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 3 in the annals of survival horror history.

9) Absolum

Image Courtesy of Dotemu

Price: $14.99 / $24.99

Seemingly every genre is being turned into a roguelike, so it’s only natural for the beat ’em up genre to get the same treatment. Absolum fuses the two genres and does so with the style Dotemu is known for. The absolutely gorgeous art and lively animations make the game a joy to watch, while the fast brawler gameplay is, for the most part, smooth and frenetic.

The core is solid and only augmented by the various classes and perks. Being a roguelike means there are all sorts of builds to try, which makes it more replayable than many of the throwbacks it is inspired by. Variety is always key to roguelikes and often a weakness in beat ’em ups, further showing how well this fusion works. And if that wasn’t enough, it even has a playable magician frog.

8) 007 First Light – Deluxe Edition

Image Courtesy of IO Interactive

Price: $39.99 / $79.99

IO Interactive has been married to the Hitman series for decades, so it always seemed like it would be a great fit for James Bond. Given this symbiosis, it’s not exactly surprising that 007 First Light is a solid game, but it at least a little surprising that it is as great as it is.

First Light takes the high-octane action of the Uncharted series but filters it through the more open style that has carried Hitman. This means players will go through memorable set pieces but also be given the tools to think on their own and solve missions in a number of ways. Of course, it’s not as liberating as the recent Hitman trilogy, but the added freedom is still welcome and lets players feel more like a nimble spy. Combat also channels this improvisational nature, as players move seamlessly from gunplay to hand-to-hand combat to take down their opposition in style. It’s also all wrapped in a impressive and prescient story that makes First Light such a well-rounded experience.

7) The Alters

Image Courtesy of 11 bit Studios

Price: $15.74 or $13.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $34.99

The Alters is one of those games with a unique premise as well as a fantastic gameplay loop. The core conceit of having to interact with multiple versions of the player character is novel and allows the game to get a little silly. However, the stakes are high, as failing to keep up the base, make the “right” choices, and maintain decorum with the many “clones” can lead to chaos or death.

Surviving on its hostile planet is also quite rewarding. Gathering materials on the planet’s deadly surface is challenging enough and forces players to manage their time well before going back to base. Base management is also forgiving in the sense that rooms can be moved freely, but it still requires thoughtfulness. Assigning other “clones” to various tasks is similarly tense, because there’s always pressure and not enough time to do everything. With such a brilliant concept and well-tuned mechanics, The Alters is a thoroughly slick experience worth sticking with.

6) Donut County

Image Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive

Price: $3.24 / $12.99

Donut County isn’t even about donuts; it’s about moving holes around and swallowing up objects to make a bigger hole that can swallow bigger objects. This inverse of Katamari Damacy is a simple pleasure, but Donut County‘s true elegance comes from how well it tells its story.

It stars a mischievous raccoon who is terrorizing the locals and has to eventually deal with his actions in a surprisingly nuanced and relatable way. It’s written well enough to overcome the “lol” internet humor and be legitimately funny, as well as provide a thoughtful and relevant tale about chaos and redemption. It’s short, sweet, and has a point, all three of which are aspects many games don’t have.

5) A Short Hike

Image Courtesy of adamgryu

Price: $3.99 / $7.99

A Short Hike is also, as its name implies, rather short, as well as sweet. This small-scale exploration-focused game is little like a shrunken version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Players can wander around a small island and glide to unlock more feathers that aid in traversal. There are also secrets to find and charming characters to talk to, all of which can be found in a matter of hours.

It’s a soothing, risk-free checklist that isn’t exhausting and knows how to engage the player without resorting to violence like so many other games. There’s nothing inherently wrong with more violent open-world games, but, like A Short Hike shows, it is good to have variety.

4) Ball X Pit

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $7.49 / $14.99

Ball X Pit is designed to suck players in. This auto-scrolling shooter is a delightful cacophony of effects and upgrades that constantly fill the screen and fire off the appropriate happy chemicals in the player’s brain. Such design is often exploitative — and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t here — but Ball X Pit isn’t exclusively a slot machine.

Players at least get control over where they fire their onslaught of balls and choosing upgrades is important, given how each has certain special fusions that give an upper hand to those who know the sacred combos. It can be a little frustrating to lose due to being underleveled, but growing in power is never too laborious, as runs aren’t that long. Leveling up at base, doing a run, and then leveling up again back at base makes for a solid loop that is just interactive enough to stay engaging. It’s even gotten updates since launch that have added a ton of new free content, further enlarging its impressive upgrade pool.

3) Ground Zero

Image Courtesy of Kwalee

Price: $11.99 or $10.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Ground Zero is one of 2026’s most underdiscussed horror games. With a fixed camera and polygonal art style, it’s clearly an homage to the PS1 era of survival horror games that look to the more punishing glory days of the genre.

But it knows when the break from those limitations. Players can more freely aim their weapons and aren’t beholden to finicky lock-on aiming. The more advanced visuals make each background more detailed. It still plays the hits of making players wander around a large area looking for keys, but it’s a solid formula that has lasted this long for a reason. It may be too lengthy, dampening the will to go for another run through its infected rendition of South Korea, but it’s a relatively solid installment in the increasing crowded retro survival horror subgenre.

2) Project Warlock: Fully Loaded

Image Courtesy of Retrovibe

Price: $3.59 or $1.79 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $17.99

There have been many modern boomer shooters over the years, but that hasn’t dulled Project Warlock‘s edge, despite it getting in on this trend somewhat early. This throwback has players hunting around levels for keys and blasting baddies, but it is all done pretty well. Its punchy guns are key here, since that makes the core act of blowing away its legions of baddies satisfying on a fundamental level. As implied by the title, players even have access to an array of spells that give this game a bit of its own unique flavor.

1) Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Image Courtesy of Awaken Realms

Price: $17.99 or $15.74 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $44.99

The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is still reportedly a few years from release, but thankfully there are games like Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Tainted Grail borrows from the fantasy template Bethesda Softworks is known for, but does so in a way that gives it its own spin. The narrative, for one, can branch and grants players more agency within its story, world, and numerous RPG systems. Given that freedom, it is also reminiscent of liberating RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Combat also strikes a balance between heft and responsiveness, utilizing visual effects like slow motion and and enemy reactions to sell impact. Homages can sometimes forget to have their own identities, but Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is not one such game.

What games are you looking to pick up on the PlayStation Store for this sale? Let us know in the comments.