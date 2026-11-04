Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Get Biggest Sales Ever for a Limited Time

Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have been hit with enormous sales on one platform that are too good to pass up. With the third entry in Square Enix’s new Final Fantasy trilogy, that of Final Fantasy VII Revelation, set to release in April 2027, many are undoubtedly trying to catch up by playing Remake and Rebirth before its arrival. Luckily, if you happen to be in this boat, a new offer has substantially slashed the prices of both games to their lowest in history.

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As of this week, both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth have seen their values fall to a staggering $7.49. This represents a discount of 80% and 85% off of their normal prices, as each game normally retails for $39.99 and $49.99. Similarly, the Intergrade version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which comes with additional story content, is now going for only $11.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is even cheaper at $10.49.

The caveat with this sale, unfortunately, is that it doesn’t apply to all versions of each game across various platforms. Instead, these discounts are only live on the Nintendo eShop and apply to the Switch 2 editions. While this might be a disappointment to those who would prefer to get the games on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, it’s perhaps even more surprising that the Switch 2 versions are the ones being substantially discounted, as they’re some of the newest of the bunch. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, for instance, hasn’t even been available on Switch 2 for six months, while Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t much older and just hit the platform back in January.

If you own a Switch 2 and are even a little bit curious in these Final Fantasy games, you should absolutely grab them while you can. This sale isn’t going to run for a very long time and will specifically last until the early morning hours of November 17th. As a result, if you want to add either to your digital library on Switch 2, make sure that you do so sooner rather than later, as there’s no guarantee that a better deal than this will ever happen.

As for the aforementioned Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the final entry in this trilogy will launch next year on April 16th. Upon its arrival, the game will simultaneously become available across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, rather than being a staggered release as it was with past entries.