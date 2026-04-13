5 Boss Fights That Define Kids From the 1990s

Some of gaming’s biggest moments come from iconic boss battles, which offer unique challenges in already stellar experiences. In the 1990’s, the legendary titles that would define genres offered bosses who would go down in history as exciting, difficult, and above all, memorable battles that pushed players to their limits. For kids growing up and playing those games, these boss fights are almost formative tests that are still remembered fondly today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some games weren’t known for their boss fights in the 90’s, such as Goldeneye 007, whose multiplayer took center stage. Other games were almost back-to-back boss battles, with fights against Gym Leaders, your rival, and the Elite Four in Pokémon Red & Blue giving you several tactical obstacles in various ways. In that vein, single-player experiences tended to bring out the best bosses possible, as they provided a culmination or twist to a personal adventure.

5. M. Bison/Akuma (Street Fighter II)

Courtesy of Capcom

Fighting games boomed in the 90’s, with the genre exploding with titles like Mortal Kombat, Killer Instinct, and Fatal Fury dominating arcades everywhere. However, this all started with Street Fighter 2, the inspirational Capcom game that set the stage for every other fighting game’s mechanics and systems. Part of what made this game so compelling was its unique cast of characters, which extends to the bosses players had to face in grueling battles.

M. Bison is one of the most persistent fighting game bosses out there, being protected by the Heavenly Kings Balrog, Vega, and Sagat before you can even face him. Back when those four characters weren’t playable, even seeing M. Bison was a legendary feat, showcasing someone’s tenacity to fight past multiple foes to reach M. Bison. However, for true warriors who won enough matches pefectly, the secret boss Akuma represented an even harder fight.

Similar to how rumors of Mortal Kombat‘s Reptile would dominate arcades, Akuma was a hidden boss that players weren’t sure how to reach. The constant communication needed to even know how to make Akuma appear led to rumors, theories, and fervent attempts to perfect Street Fighter 2‘s normal boss runs. Getting to Akuma was an event, making both him and M. Bison two incredible figures whose overwhelming fighting styles would cause them to be mainstays throughout the series.

4. Psycho Mantis (Metal Gear Solid)

Although not the final boss of Metal Gear Solid, Psycho Mantis is an enemy that flipped that idea of a boss battle on its head back when this stealth action title released. Psycho Mantis doesn’t challenge players through a traditional gameplay sense, but rather by knowing everything about the player themselves. Psycho Mantis’ voice lines comment on what game save data you had on your hard drive, calling out players for other titles they enjoy. For kids in the 90’s, this alone was mind-blowing.

The only way to beat Psycho Mantis was to switch what port your controller was plugged into, preventing him from “reading the player’s mind.” The original game required you to put your controller in the Port 2 slot, while later editions of Metal Gear Solid have similar meta requirements to defeating this psionic character. Even without his ability to predict your movements, Psycho Mantis is still an incredibly fun boss to fight, demanding your complete attention. As far as memorable characters go, Psycho Mantis calling out your gaming habits easily makes him unforgettable.

3. Ganon (The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time)

Courtesy of Nintendo

Many claim that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the best game ever made since its 1998 release, and considering its final boss, it’s easy to see why. Among all the Legend of Zelda games over the years, Ganon from Ocarina of Time still has perhaps the best pay-off to an entire story’s worth of build-up. The small hints that show Ganondorf as an unsettling evil presence throughout the game lead to tense interactions, supporting a larger world building that places that villainous character at the forefront of your adventure.

From the moment you encounter him, Ganondorf is a sharp contrast to the adventurous tone of Ocarina of Time, which explodes into full-blown villainy in the game’s final act. Reaching Ganondorf is half the battle, with the music and challenge of his castle almost being a part of his boss fight. When you do finally defeat Ganondorf, his surprise revival as the massive beast Ganon not only calls back to the first Legend of Zelda games, but also serves as an explosive finale that splits the series’ timeline for every title that follows.

Players from the 90’s may not remember Ganon for being a difficult opponent, but one who represents the culmination of Link’s journey extremely well. The set piece of this boss fight is iconic for a reason, with amazing visuals and a true sense of spectacle the series has not always reached since. After the trials in Ganon’s castle and the fight against his earlier form Ganondorf, this last struggle is one that generates excitement from how exhausted you are by the time you finally settle things once and for all.

2. Dracula (Castlevania: Symphony of the Night)

Dracula is Castlevania‘s greatest villain, but Symphony of the Night was were his vampiric dominance was displayed best. From the very beginning of the game, you are made accutely aware of how Dracula sees the world, with Richter Belmont defeating him based on the ending from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. From his first lines, Dracula is an intimidating and powerful presence, establishing himself not only as the strongest vampire, but as a truly horrific enemy that has slain countless people to incur his righteous destruction.

As Symphony of the Night begins, you play as Dracula’s son Alucard, a dhampir who seeks to find Richter after he goes missing four years after Dracula’s defeat. As Dracula’s servant Shaft seeks to revive him, Alucard must search his father’s castle once more, even going through an upside-down version of it before confronting Dracula once Shaft resurrects him. Due to the personal connection between Alucard and Dracula, Symphony of the Night characterizes Dracula more than any other game, giving him motivations that would later be reflected in Netflix’s Castlevania animated show.

Dracula’s history as someone who wages war against humanity comes from a hatred that began when humans killed his love, Lisa. With Lisa as Alucard’s mother, this connection comes as a shock to players at the final confrontation of the game, adding significantly more weight to the Dracula boss fight than other Castlevania titles ever had. The emotional last fight easily creates the most memorable struggle of the series, leaving a lasting impression on top of excellent gameplay that represents the pinnacle of Castlevania.

1. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy 7)

If you played Final Fantasy 7 as a kid in the 90’s, Sephiroth might be the greatest villain and boss of all time in your mind to this day. This isn’t difficult to understand too, as Sephiroth is undoubtedly the most recognized villain in Final Fantasy as a whole for how much narrative weight he has in the majority of Final Fantasy 7. Every event in the game revolves around Sephiroth’s manipulations, both of the main character Cloud and of several other key figures within the story.

Sephiroth is also responsible for one of gaming’s most iconic deaths, taking the life of Aerith and robbing her from your party forever. This alone likely made kids weep, making them swear vengeance against Sephiroth for the rest of their journey. Building up your party to eventually confront Sephiroth in the Northern Crater is unparalleled, especially as you have to fight JENOVA abominations and other tough enemies to even reach Sephiroth.

Fighting through Sephiroth’s first form is a tough challenge, but his transformation into a near godlike being is something fans have seared into their memories. The minute his boss theme, One Winged Angel, starts playing, players know that they are in for the fight of their lives. With ridiculously devastating attacks, a near heavenly environment in where you fight him, and one of the most satisfying conclusions to any boss fight, Sephiroth is without question a defining battle from the 90’s that you can’t forget.

What boss fight from a 90’s game do you think is iconic? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!