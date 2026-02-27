6 Sci-fi Video Game Sequels We’re Still Waiting to See After Years

Video games can often be a sequel-driven business. After all, it takes a lot of work to make a hit video game, and developers would be silly not to use that work in future games. Because of that, plenty of hit sci-fi series have announced (or heavily teased) upcoming sequels. Most of these games have been in development for years, with fans begging developers to give them even a scrap of information about what’s (hopefully) coming. Unfortunately, most of these games are still several years away.

Here are six sci-fi sequels fans have been waiting years to play. These entries are roughly ranked in the order they’re expected to release, but it’s impossible to know when these games will actually come out.

6) Mass Effect 5

Technically, the last Mass Effect launched in 2017 with Andromeda, but most fans would prefer to pretend that game doesn’t exist. Still, it’s been nearly a decade since the fan-favorite series has anything outside of a remaster, despite developer BioWare spending the last five years teasing players with the next game.

Mass Effect 5 was officially announced as in-development in 2020. Since then, BioWare has given fans a slow trickle of information, but nothing concrete. All we really know is that Mass Effect 5 will include Liara T’Soni from the original trilogy and will use the Unreal Engine instead of EA’s internal Frostbite engine, which was reportedly behind many of the issues with Andromeda. Thankfully, the most recent update from BioWare is that the team is fully focused on ME5, so we should finally see it within the next few years.

5) Alien: Isolation 2

2014’s Alien: Isolation is one of the best survival horror games of all time, putting players into a pulse-pounding adventure set in deep space. It didn’t sell as well as Sega was hoping, but it is well-remembered by horror fans. Most players assumed it would be a standalone game, given that developer Creative Assembly hadn’t said anything for nearly a decade.

Then, in 2024, on Isolation’s 10th anniversary, the developer tweeted that it’s working on a sequel. Outside of that tweet, we don’t know much about what to expect from the sequel. Presumably, Xenomorphs will be involved, but otherwise, the door is wide open. More seriously, Isolation 2 is likely still a few years away, given that Creative Assembly has yet to even share a teaser trailer.

4) Fallout 5

It has been almost a decade since Fallout 4. Sure, Bethesda shipped Fallout 76, the online multiplayer spin-off of the hit game, but fans haven’t seen a new mainline entry in almost ten years. What makes that even more surprising is the success of the Fallout TV series. You’d think Bethesda would see how much everyone loves the show and fast-track development on Fallout 5.

Unfortunately, Bethesda prefers to move at its own pace. The studio has repeatedly said The Elder Scrolls 6 is its next game, and Fallout 5 won’t enter production until after that one is out the door. Considering how far away The Elder Scrolls 6 still seems at this point, it feels like we might be waiting nearly another decade before Fallout 5 is a reality.

3) BioShock 4

BioShock Infinite launched in 2013, and when Ken Levine left Irrational Games to form Ghost Story Games, some thought it might be the end of the series. 2K Games quickly stepped in to say, “Not so fast, my friends.” In 2014, the publisher announced that it was moving ahead with the series without its original creator.

Fans didn’t hear anything for a while, but in 2019, it was officially confirmed that a new BioShock was in development. However, it’s been nearly six years, and nothing concrete has emerged from Cloud Chamber, a new studio 2K formed to work on the next BioShock game. The only real detail we have is that Rod Fergusson was brought onto the team in 2025. That’s potentially important, because many saw him as the “fixer” who helped get BioShock Infinite over the line.

2) Half-Life 3

Image courtesy of Valve

Fans have been begging Valve to release a new Half-Life game since 2007. Technically, the team did just that with Half-Life: Alyx in 2020. However, that is a VR-only game, meaning most players don’t have a way to enjoy Alyx’s solo journey. Still, players are frothing at the mouth for news about Half-Life 3.

There have been hints in recent years that Valve might be working on something. Nothing definitive has come up, but people keep teasing HL3‘s existence. It’s hard not to think of the old adage that when there’s smoke, there’s always fire, in Half-Life‘s case. That said, it’s just as likely that fans will never get Half-Life 3.

1) Beyond Good & Evil 2

Ubisoft announced Beyond Good & Evil 2 in 2008. Then, it went silent for nearly a decade before re-revealing the game in 2017 with a new trailer. Since then, the studio has repeatedly claimed BG&E 2 is a priority, but we haven’t seen much more outside of that trailer.

In fact, Beyond Good & Evil 2 passed Duke Nukem Forever for the longest development period of a AAA game in 2022. It’s been more than three years since then, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That said, when Ubisoft announced it was cancelling six projects in early 2026, it was specifically mentioned that BG&E 2 was not among those games. Still, I wouldn’t get my hopes up about this game being real.

