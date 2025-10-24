Every Super Smash Bros. 64 Character, Ranked From Weakest to Strongest

The original Super Smash Bros. launched in 1999 on the Nintendo 64. Since then, the developers at Nintendo have released several games that built on that original premise of putting everyone’s favorite characters into a platform fighter. While later games are undoubtedly filled with more content, there’s something about that first game that keeps bringing players back. It’s not as popular as Super Smash Bros. Melee, but the original still has its fans. And with more than two decades of play, the community has settled on a relatively solid tier list for the best characters. If you’re looking to hop in and compete, you’ll want to take a look at it.

Here are all the Super Smash Bros. 64 characters ranked from worst to best.

12) Luigi

Luigi is one of four unlockable characters in Super Smash Bros. He is essentially a clone of Mario, so you might be surprised to see him at the bottom of the tier list and his brother slightly higher. The difference is that Luigi lacks mobility and dashing speed. He’s just too slow to keep up with many of the best characters, and it doesn’t help that most of his attacks are weaker than his brother’s.

11) Link

Link is a solid starter character thanks to his ability to play great defense. If you’re looking for a character that’ll let you learn how to play Super Smash Bros., Link is a great option. That said, his lack of speed and poor recovery make him tough to recommend at the top levels of play. You’ll probably be fine in casual play, but serious players will quickly punish you.

10) Ness

At one point, Ness was seen as a top-end character thanks to his unique double jump. Ness is also one of the faster characters in Super Smash Bros. The problem with the Earthbound heroes comes in how easy it is to exploit their attacks. He uses a lot of telegraphed moves to deal damage, so veteran players will make you pay. In more casual play, you can use his strengths to your advantage, though it’s hard to recommend him for more serious matchups.

9) Donkey Kong

DK’s biggest issue is that he’s incredibly slow. He makes up for that with the largest size in the game, making it hard to KO the big ape. Plus, his attacks really pack a punch. The problem is actually hitting your attacks. At the top-end, DK is going to wiff more than he hits, making it tough to stay in a matchup against a quality player.

8) Samus Aran

In Super Smash Bros., Samus is a heavyweight character. She has solid kill moves, and her floaty movement makes her tough to combo. The problem is that she’s too slow to keep up with the best characters. Those sluggish physics can save you from death at times, but will also be your downfall much more than you’d like.

7) Mario

As you’d expect, Mario is a solid all-around character. He’s not beating the brakes off of anybody, but he can hold his own against most fighters. Mario doesn’t have much range, making him weak against more mobile characters. He also doesn’t move that fast and telegraphs his recovery. He’s not bad against players who don’t know what they’re doing, but veterans will exploit some of his more predictable movement.

6) Jigglypuff

Jigglypuff is a great character for anyone wanting a floaty character who can stunlock foes with Rest. Of course, the benefits of her mechanics also mean she’s relatively easy to knock out. Jigglypuff handles her own, but is just outside the top tier due to her many weaknesses.

5) Yoshi

Yoshi’s shield gives him an edge over most characters, giving players more control over their protection. He’s also incredibly mobile, with average speed. That makes him a solid option against most characters, but some of the speedier characters will run circles around him. He’s a unique fighter that can do real damage in the right hands, but takes some getting used to if you want to use him effectively.

4) Fox McCloud

Fox is one of the faster characters in Super Smash Bros. He also brings great combo versatility and mobility, making for one of the best characters in the fighter. His biggest weakness is a lack of power. Plus, his falling speed is relatively low, making it easy to lock him into a combo.

3) Captain Falcon

Falcon isn’t a fast walker, but his dash and falling speed are at the very top end. This gives him a significant advantage in combos and edgeguarding. Plus, his up-aerial can deal instant KOs, making him incredibly powerful in the right hands. Sure, he doesn’t deal with ranged attacks, but Falcon is definitely a great option if you’re looking to get into tournament-quality play.

2) Kirby

Interestingly, Super Smash Bros. 64 is probably Kirby’s best game in the series. He’s been involved in all of the sequels, but in the original game, Kirby’s mix of strong attacks, great edgeguarding, and combo potential makes him a must-play character for most. Kirby does have a telegraphed recovery that your opponent can easily exploit, but his power makes him a big hitter in SSB.

1) Pikachu

Pikachu just barely takes the top spot from Kirby. Simply put, Pikachu’s speed makes him a bear to deal with. In fact, his Quick Attack makes him nearly impossible to edgeguard, and his powerful aerials let him deal massive combo damage. In the right hands, Pikachu is easily the best character in SSB. From the start of competitive play, he’s been viewed as one of the best characters, and that has not changed in the decades since.



