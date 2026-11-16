Xbox CEO Asha Sharma officially teased Wolfenstein 3 to be in production, confirming the continuation of an iconic FPS series as old as the original Doom. However, while the first chapters of the latest Wolfenstein are being written, its game design is up in the air, with an evolving genre bringing up questions of how the series will adapt since its divisive last entries. Thankfully, there have been some great shooters Wolfenstein 3 can look toward for inspiration, whether it’s for level atmosphere, tight firearm gameplay, or strategic variety in the challenges the game presents to players.

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Speaking of players, said players were not too happy with Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolftenstein: Cyberpilot, the last projects for the series that had a simultaneous release in 2019. Despite the former game being a first attempt at putting co-op multiplayer in Wolfenstein, it rests with a 6/10 on Steam with many negative reviews, with players citing repetitive mission design and live service monetization plaguing the legacy of an otherwise celebrated Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. As a result, players are eager for the remade Wolfenstein games (that started with 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order) to get back on track following a six year absence.

5. Luna Abyss

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Luna Abyss is a 2026 sci-fi FPS driven by a single-player story, sitting at Very Positive majority reviews from those who’ve enjoyed the game’s unique ideas. This title may not have the most imaginative story in the world, but it is fascinating in how its core FPS gameplay is supported by features commonly found in platforming projects and bullet hells. Much like Returnal and Saros, Luna Abyss has several enemy and boss encounters that become a flurry of projectiles you have to dodge, shoot, or otherwise avoid. This adds incredible tension to firefights you find yourself in, making victory all the more satisfying.

Mobility is at the core of Luna Abyss, with the game’s level design encouraging players to stay on the move constantly. Sprinting, jumping, and air dashes give players a sense of hyperactive reactions, letting you adjust to overwhelming bullet hell combat more easily. This kind of fluidity to combat would be perfect for Wolftenstein 3, at least if the main gameplay from its past titles gets carried over. Unlike Youngblood, Wolfenstein needs to create levels that gives players room to adapt, in the same way that Luna Abyss‘ mission design builds a sandbox for you to utilize each of your abilities.

Wolfenstein 3 can take inspiration from the inventive boss battles in Luna Abyss too. The strong mechanics of Luna Abyss come to a head in battles where players don’t simply have to shoot a target until it dies, as they also have to avoid bullet hell onslaughts and sometimes interact with the environment to pass through a boss’ challenge. Considering how Wolfenstein‘s history has included one of the most wild boss fights of all time (Mecha-Hitler), the series could easily invent something new by following Luna Abyss‘ systems surrounding parkour and strategic shooting when facing deadly enemies.

4. Doom the Dark Ages: Revelations

Doom has always been a series that matches Wolfenstein in many ways, with both franchises being pioneers of the FPS genre as a whole. So, it only makes sense that Wolfenstein 3 may take queues from Doom‘s latest outing, which was the Revelations DLC expansion to Doom: The Dark Ages. This prequel game was considered a mixed bag upon release, but Revelations was the realization of everything The Dark Ages could be, maximizing its potential far beyond what fans expected. The DLC raised the bar, adding much-needed changes to the heavier, grounded combat of the base game.

For starters, Revelations ditches the linear level design of the main game and replaces it with a Purgatory hub world that players can explore the world out of. The DLC also ramps up the difficult, giving players incredibly challenging post-game content to enjoy along with new gameplay ideas. Revelations brings back many features from Doom: Eternal, giving the Doom Slayer his omnidirectional dash again to vastly increase player mobility. At the same time, players gain the Chain Spear for greater weapon variety, giving players more mobility while keeping the parry-focused Shield Saw that made The Dark Ages an innovative new direction for the franchise.

If anything, Revelations shows how Wolfenstein 3 can evolve from Wolfenstein 2‘s design, expanding on its mechanics rather than taking them away. Adding greater mobility is a good influence to draw from, but players would be really excited to see more open-ended levels and a bigger variety of gameplay options during FPS combat. As seen in Revelations, having strong endgame content in Wolfenstein 3 early could help the game with its replayability, with higher difficulty modes also adding to that. Seeing Wolfenstein and Doom influence each other again could once again lead to a single-player FPS worth remembering.

3. Warhammer 40k: Boltgun 2

Warhammer 40k: Boltgun 2 actually takes inspiration from the early, sprite-based Wolfenstein and Doom games, possibly setting up a full-circle moment if it also influences Wolfenstein 3. The original Boltgun was a fun, albeit small, FPS “boomer shooter” where players go through linear levels and take on various enemies using unique firearms and abilities to get through hostile waves. However, Boltgun 2 is an improvement in every way, getting more creative in its mission design and adding great quality-of-life features to expand player experiences.

For example, Boltgun 2 allows players to select one of two playable characters, who each have their own voice lines to the events of the game. At the same time, levels have tighter layouts, preventing players from getting lost as often as they did in the sometimes aimless areas of the first Boltgun. Diverse biome environments make Boltgun 2‘s levels interesting and evolving, with branching campaign paths to directions players decide to go in a surprisingly open-ended narrative. Upgraded enemy variety also combined with unique stats and play styles for Boltgun 2‘s protagonists, giving the game a lot of polish.

Imagining Wolftenstein 3 with branching narrative paths in its FPS levels is exciting, should the game choose to mirror Boltgun 2‘s approach. Due to its existence in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Boltgun 2 also has an extremely rich level of world building most FPS games don’t have, falling back on lots of lore to help build its story. Likewise, the in-game history of the Wolftenstein games are fascinating, with the constant conflict against Nazi fascism being a driving force behind every game’s story. By looking at Boltgun 2‘s huge, detailed levels and retro-inspired design, Wolftenstein 3 has a chance to really return to its series’ roots.

1. Marathon

The extraction shooter Marathon has a lot of gameplay ideas similar to Wolfenstein, being developed by the creators behind Destiny and early Halo games — Bungie. However, the true highlight of Marathonis its world design and multiplayer elements, two areas where Wolftenstein has been the weakest over its long-established tenure. The neon colors of Marathon‘s world are hard to miss, with sci-fi aesthetics giving rise to clever map structures and unique goals that make up its extraction gameplay. At the same time, the game feels great to play with a squad, accomplishing goals together in spite of the title’s pitfalls.

The combination of PvE and PvP in Marathon is not something Wolfenstein has to adopt, but the short, sweet level design structure could be a piece developers take notice of. Missions in Marathon are meant to be quick, with players exploring dangerous locations, defeating enemies of all kinds, collecting loot, completely a goal, and safely getting out of that zone. This straightforward approach is non-linear, yet simple for players to understand, giving them room to get many missions done fast and upgrade their loadout after. With different play styles available in Marathon through different Runner characters, there is extensive gameplay variety to draw from too.

Should Wolfenstein want to go into multiplayer again, either as a core system or alternate mode, this game should be the one they look at the most for inspiration. Giving players ways to make multiple character builds for interesting play style variety is absolutely the direction to go, especially if multiplayer has ways to gradually customize how you play. Although Wolfenstein 3 is going to draw upon its own strengths from past series games to succeed, titles like Marathon can help it branch out into styles it has only experimented with in the past.

What shooter do you want to see have the greatest impact on Wolfenstein 3? Let us know in the comments below!