2012 Square Enix Game Impresses Xbox Fans 13 Years Later

A 2012 Square Enix game is impressing Xbox fans on Xbox Series X 13 years later, partially thanks to a couple upgrades to the Xbox 360 classic. Not only are many original Xbox and Xbox 360 games backward compatable with the modern Xbox hardware, but many have upgrades that are exclusive to Xbox like FPS boost and HDR support. In short, the Xbox Series X is the best place to play some classics from yesteryear, including this 13-year-old Square Enix game.

Over on Reddit, Xbox fans are collectively impressed with just how good Sleeping Dogs looks on Xbox Series X. This is not just thanks to the aforementioned upgrades that were added to the game back in 2021, but because the 2012 action-adventure game was one of the best-looking games of its year, and it’s held up very well in the years since, more so than most games from 2012.

“Looks Great on Xbox Series X”

One of the top posts on the Xbox Reddit page this week is a post that pays homage to the game and how great it looks on Xbox Series X. Of course, by itself this isolated opinion isn’t that noteworthy, but combine the number of votes up and the comments, and it becomes clear that it is a common sentiment. To this end, the top comment calls the cult-classic a “fantastic game.”

“That game absolutely deserves all the praise it can get even years later,” adds a comment. “It also deserves a sequel.” Meanwhile, other comments point out this is a geat example of why the Xbox Series X is great. “Between FPS boost, Auto HDR, and Quick Resume it’s one of the best consoles of all time.”

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Sleeping Dogs, it is a 2012 release from the now defunct United Front Games. What many don’t know about the game is it began development as a True Crime game under Activision. Activision eventually cancelled the game, which allowed Square Enix to swoop in and claim the rights to it. This is when it stopped being a True Crime game and became Sleeping Dogs. That said, it is still very much a spiritual successor to True Crime.

Upon release, the Square Enix game earned an 83 on Metacritic and sold a couple million units, both of which was enough to get a sequel greenlit, but this sequel, which was going to be a spin-off multiplayer game called Triad Wars, was ultimately cancelled. Since then, the series hasn’t been touched, much to the disappointment of its cult-following.

In the game, you play as Wei Shen, a well-known and prolific undercover cop who has been tasked with taking down Hong Kong’s Triads from the inside out.

While there is nothing in the works involving Sleeping Dogs in the video game world, there is a movie starring Simu Liu in the works. If this movie proves a success, it could provide a route for a sequel or a remake. This may be already the plan, but there’s been no word official or unofficial of this.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.