A Forgotten Capcom Franchise Is Reportedly Making a Big Return

Capcom is reportedly reviving a franchise that has largely been forgotten and fans will be excited. Capcom is the owner of so many great franchises from Resident Evil to Street Fighter. The company has done a pretty good job of supporting its best franchises, but some have been left dormant. Devil May Cry hasn’t had a brand new game since 2019, Dino Crisis has laid dormant for years, and Marvel vs Capcom has been without a new entry for almost a full decade. Unfortunately, that’s just how it goes sometimes as there are only so many resources to make new games, but one franchise is reportedly staging a comeback.

Gamers are likely familiar with Dead Rising, a zombie survival series that pits you against the clock to survive a zombie apocalypse within a certain amount of time. You are forced to make use of everyday items to slay the undead, with the first game being set in a mall and the second game being set in a resort/casino in a Vegas-like city. As the series has evolved, the scope and scale has gotten bigger with Dead Rising 3 taking place in a large city with an emphasis on vehicles. However, Dead Rising 4 failed to impress fans and the series more or less died after that. Plans for Dead Rising 5 were scrapped, leaving fans with little hope the series would return.

However, it seems like Capcom is going to take another crack at things. According to a new report from MP1st, a new Dead Rising is in the works. It’s unclear if it will have a different title, but it does appear to be some kind of continuation as it will once again follow Dead Rising protagonist Frank West. The legendary journalist will make his way to Hollywood this time with the game primarily being set on a massive enclosed movie lot, seemingly returning to a more focused setting.

Frank will reportedly be forced into various trials by an evil director who is seeking to complete his perfect movie amidst the apocalypse. The ticking clock mechanic will return once more, with the threat revolving around the director blowing up the studio if survivors disobey his orders. The new Dead Rising has supposedly been in development since 2023, so it’s still probably a couple of years away from release, but it’s still exciting to know there is movement on this franchise.

Capcom began to plant seeds of a future with this series last year with the remake of Dead Rising. It was well-received and showed there was still some demand for new entries in this series. There is also hope that Capcom will remaster Dead Rising 2, which added a new protagonist, co-op, and much more. This could tide fans over while waiting for a new game, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

